Global Citizen and financial technology company Circle Internet Group have announced a multi-year partnership to introduce USDC payments for businesses participating in the Move Afrika concert series, beginning in Rwanda in 2027.

The initiative aims to simplify cross-border payments for local suppliers while providing financial education and technical training to businesses in Africa's live entertainment industry.

Global Citizen, an international advocacy organisation campaigning to end extreme poverty, launched Move Afrika in Kigali in December 2023, with Kendrick Lamar headlining its first event.

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The event employed more than 1,000 Rwandans, with local crew and production staff accounting for 75 per cent of the workforce.

Developed in partnership with entertainment company pgLang, Move Afrika has since featured artistes including John Legend and Doja Cat in Rwanda, Nigeria and South Africa. The initiative seeks to create jobs, support entrepreneurship and strengthen local capacity in the entertainment industry.

Under the new partnership, participating vendors will be able to receive payments in USDC, a stablecoin whose value is pegged to the US dollar. The partners say the option could speed up international payments and reduce transaction costs.

This could benefit suppliers who often cover expenses before concerts, including staging companies, technicians and transport providers.

Through the Move Afrika Production Alliance, Circle will also provide financial education and technical training to help local entrepreneurs and production professionals manage digital payments securely.

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However, the proposed payments will need to comply with Rwanda's evolving digital asset regulations.

In May 2026, Rwanda enacted its first law regulating virtual asset businesses, including services involving cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. The law does not recognise virtual assets as legal tender and prohibits their direct use to pay for goods and services unless authorised by the National Bank of Rwanda.

On November 5, the Capital Market Authority, working with the central bank, published draft regulations on virtual asset issuance and service providers. The partnership announcement did not clarify whether the proposed payment arrangement had secured the required authorisation.

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Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said the partnership aims to ensure Move Afrika's economic benefits extend beyond concerts to businesses and people working in the entertainment industry.

"This is good news for us because it could improve our margins by reducing the bank charges we incur when receiving payments," said Pauline Irakoze, a refreshments vendor, adding that stablecoins could also make foreign currency more accessible to local businesses.