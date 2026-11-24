opinion

On November 6, the University of Kigali opened its new Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity Training Centre. The launch raised a question many of us have been quietly asking. What happens to our jobs when a machine can do much of what we do?

My personal view? AI will not take most people's jobs. What it will do is give an edge to the people who use it well, and over time, they will take the jobs of those who don't.

AI chips away at tasks, not whole jobs: a report's first draft, meeting minutes, a routine customer reply. Once enough tasks move to software, the job gets redesigned around whoever can direct that software best.

I have seen this in my own work. As a communications consultant, I used to pay people to write reports, design graphics and edit my documents. Today I do most of that myself with AI tools. My costs are down. I deliver faster. But the designers and editors I used to pay have lost a client. Multiply that by thousands of consultants and businesses, and you see how fast work is shifting.

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The global numbers agree. In October 2026, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that AI could affect about 40% of jobs worldwide and around 60% in advanced economies. The International Labour Organization (ILO) puts one in four workers in an occupation exposed to generative AI, though most of those jobs are expected to change rather than disappear.

In the World Economic Forum's (WEF) latest Future of Jobs Report, 41% of employers said they plan to cut staff where AI can automate the work.

Some will say Rwanda's economy is not digital enough for this to matter. I don't agree with this. The IMF puts AI exposure in low-income countries at about 23% but says this reflects slower adoption, not better protection. A joint ILO and World Bank study from March 2026 found that in lower-income countries, the jobs most at risk are often clerical and administrative roles, the very jobs that give many women and young people their first step into decent work.

Rwanda has picked a direction. Cabinet adopted the National Artificial Intelligence Policy in April 2023, with AI literacy among its top priorities, and in June this year approved a National AI Agency to drive adoption, investment and governance.

The real danger is not AI itself but standing still. A communications officer, accountant or administrator who uses AI well can get through in a morning what used to take a week. As an employer, would you keep that person or the one who refuses to learn?

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The WEF found that 77% of employers plan to upskill their staff, yet 63% say the skills gap is their biggest barrier. If they cannot find AI-ready people within their teams, they will look outside.

There is a safety argument too. AI brings data leaks, convincing fraud and deepfakes. People who understand AI also know when not to trust it, which is why pairing AI training with cybersecurity makes sense.

So, what should we do? Workers should start now. Pick one real task each week, try it with AI, then go for structured training. Employers should invest in the people who already know their clients before replacing them. Universities and TVET schools should build AI literacy into every programme. And the new AI Agency should turn the policy's focus on skills into measurable targets that reach workers well beyond Kigali.

AI will reshape our jobs whether we are ready or not. If we prepare, we gain the most capable assistant we have ever had. If we don't, our roles will be redesigned without us.

The best time to start learning was yesterday. The next best time is this week.

The writer is a communications and marketing expert based in Kigali.