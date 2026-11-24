Middle-distance runners Sylvain Nizeyimana and Devotha Byukusenge claimed the men's 10,000m and women's 5,000m titles, respectively, at the 2026 National Festive Track and Field Championship held at Amahoro Stadium on Sunday.

The competition, organised by Rwanda Atheltics Federation (RAF), attracted nine men's clubs and eight women's clubs, with athletes competing in various track and field events, including the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1,500m, 5,000m and 10,000m races, as well as javelin, shot put, triple jump, discus and long jump.

APR Athletics Club featured prominently in the men's 10,000m, with Nizeyimana securing gold after crossing the finish line in 30 minutes, 49.90 seconds.

He was followed by Ismael Ntivuguruzwa, who finished second, while Felicien Munyakazi of Sina Gerard Athletics Club claimed bronze.

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In the women's 5,000m, Byukusenge emerged as the new champion, succeeding her Sina Gerard teammate Florence Niyonkuru, who won the previous edition.

The 22-year-old clocked 17 minutes, 36.11 seconds to finish ahead of Valentine Ntawuvuguruzimana and Jeannette Mukarugwiza, who took second and third place, respectively.

The 1,500m races also produced competitive finishes, with athletes from Sina Gerard Athletics Club dominating both categories.

In the men's race, Olivier Niyonsenga claimed gold in 4 minutes, 1.49 seconds, finishing ahead of Emmy Nzayisenga of Police Athletics Club. Victor Ingabire of APR AC completed the podium in third place.

In the women's category, Honorine Iribagiza won the title in 4 minutes, 29.99 seconds, narrowly beating teammates Jeannette Mukarugwiza and Jeanne D'Arc Nyirambarushimana, who finished second and third, respectively.

Sina Gerard and Police Athletics Clubs emerged as the overall winners in the women's and men's team standings, respectively.

Sina Gerard AC topped the women's standings, followed by APR AC, while GS Saint Aloys finished third.

Police AC claimed the men's team title, with Sina Gerard AC finishing as runners-up. APR AC completed the podium in third place.