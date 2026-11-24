Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to religious tolerance and equal treatment of all Liberians, assuring the Muslim community that no citizen should face discrimination or feel marginalized because of their religious beliefs.

Speaking Monday, November 23, 2026, at the induction ceremony of the newly elected leadership of the Liberia Muslim Elders Supreme Council in Chocolate City, Gardnersville, President Boakai emphasized that every religious group has an equal place in the country.

"This is your country, and nobody should make you feel like a second-class citizen because of your religion," President Boakai declared.

The President's remarks come as part of his administration's broader call for national unity, peaceful coexistence and respect for religious diversity.

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He also paid tribute to the late Supreme Leader of the Council, Alhaji Amadu Sheriff, describing his service as an important contribution to community unity and leadership.

Congratulating the newly inducted Supreme Leader, Alhaji Sidikie A. Turay, President Boakai urged him to sustain his predecessor's legacy by promoting unity, guiding young people and providing responsible leadership.

He challenged the new leadership to use its influence to strengthen national cohesion and speak out on issues affecting the country.

President Boakai further described religious elders as important custodians of moral values and wisdom, stressing that their guidance is essential in shaping responsible young people and building a peaceful society.

He called on the Council to promote humility, justice, patience and service while encouraging young Liberians to embrace education and responsible citizenship.

The Liberian leader also pledged his administration's continued cooperation with the Muslim community, assuring the Council that his government remains open to engagement on issues affecting religious communities and national development.

"My Government stands with you, and my door remains open to this Council," he assured.

The President also urged parents and community leaders to take greater responsibility for raising children with discipline, respect for elders and reverence for God. He encouraged families to prioritize education and discourage young people from engaging in drug abuse.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Minister of State Without Portfolio Hadja Mamaka Bility congratulated the newly inducted leadership and recognized the contributions of the late Alhaji Amadu Sheriff to the Muslim community.

Bility encouraged Alhaji Turay to build on the foundation established by his predecessor by promoting unity, supporting young people and drawing on the experience and wisdom of fellow elders.

She also assured the Muslim community that her office would remain accessible and committed to working with its leadership in advancing the interests of all Liberians.

Among those inducted into the Council's leadership are Alhaji Sidikie A. Turay as Supreme Leader of the Board, Alhaji Vamuyan Sheriff as Board Chairman, and Alhaji Mohammed Kromah and Alhaji Abdullai Kamara as board members.

Other officials include Alhaji Morris Salia Nyei as National Chairman; Alhaji Sekou Tijan Kamara as Vice Chairman for Administration; Alhaji Sekou A.M. Sesay as Vice Chairman for Operations; Alhaji Gafee Swaray as Speaker; Alhaji Abrahim Donzo as Treasurer; and Alhaji Musa Konneh as Secretary General.

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The remaining officials include Mr. Saloh A. Sheriff as Assistant Secretary General, Alhaji Karmoh Vamba S. Sheriff and Alhaji Losine Konneh as Spiritual Leaders, Alhaji Abraham Swaray as Head of the Grievance Committee, and Alhaji Sekou K. Sheriff as Head of the Sacrifice Committee, among others.

The Liberia Muslim Elders Supreme Council brings together Muslim communities across Liberia to promote religious cooperation, dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

Its activities include mentoring young people, supporting educational and charitable initiatives, and helping communities address conflicts through dialogue and mediation.

The Council also maintains engagement with the Government on a non-political basis, providing a platform for consultation and cooperation on issues affecting Muslim communities and the broader Liberian society.