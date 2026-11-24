opinion

The nature and magnitude of the Tutsi massacres that the country experienced prompted the RPF to launch a campaign. It was aimed at convincing the international community that the massacres that took place in Rwanda amounted to genocide. Thanks to this campaign, international reporters and researchers were sent to Rwanda to observe the facts on the ground.

This was done amid pressure from some countries that minimized the massacres or even denied that they amounted to genocide. However, after it was acknowledged that genocide had taken place, a campaign was conducted under the auspices of the UN and the diplomatic missions accredited to Rwanda to set up an international court. Those behind the campaign argued that without this court, there would be more serious consequences, including a repeat of similar atrocities in the future.

From the beginning, it became clear that the UN's proposal to establish an international tribunal differed from the position of the Rwandan government on many points. The government raised several objections to no avail. After extensive legal discussions, the UN Security Council finally adopted Resolution 955, which created the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) on November 8, 1994.

Some of its clauses are still irrelevant. They were criticised at the time by the Rwandan government. Thus, Rwanda, which had taken the initiative to request that the UN set up the tribunal, later opposed its establishment on the terms proposed. Rwanda criticized both the design of the tribunal and the way it operated.

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The international tribunal was established to try people accused of participating in the genocide in Rwanda or committing other crimes within its jurisdiction between January 1 and December 31, 1994. The Rwandan government and some national human rights organizations argued that the period should be extended because the genocide had been planned before 1994.

Another criticism concerned the location of the tribunal's headquarters. Rwanda objected to the tribunal being located in Arusha, Tanzania, arguing that the crimes had been committed in Rwanda by Rwandans and that the accused should be tried in Rwanda. A further criticism concerned the penalties the tribunal could impose.

The ICTR could not impose the death penalty, which Rwandan law allowed at the time. Relations between the ICTR, the Rwandan government and Ibuka, the genocide survivors' association, continued to worsen, sometimes leading to stalemates.

At a press conference, Rwanda's prosecutor general accused the ICTR of being under political pressure from some foreign governments. The chairman of Ibuka asked the tribunal to assist genocide survivors, especially women and girls who had contracted HIV during the genocide.

In his report, he described this assistance as a form of compensation and reparation. He also proposed that the ICTR move its headquarters to Rwanda. In addition, the ICTR faced accusations of delays, corruption and poor treatment of witnesses. There were also complaints about ethnic balance in recruitment at the ICTR.

Core role and mandate of ICTR

The tribunal focused on individuals considered most responsible for the atrocities, including high-ranking military and government officials, politicians, businesspeople, and leaders of religious institutions, militias and media outlets.

Its authority covered acts of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes committed in Rwanda, or by Rwandan citizens in neighbouring states, between January 1 and December 31, 1994.

It became the first international criminal tribunal to convict a person of genocide.

In the landmark Jean-Paul Akayesu case, the tribunal was the first to recognize that rape and other forms of sexual violence could constitute acts of genocide when committed with genocidal intent.

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It was the first international tribunal to hold members of the media criminally responsible for broadcasts intended to incite genocide. The Media Case involved Radio Télévision Libre des Mille Collines (RTLM) and the publication Kangura.

The tribunal was headquartered in Arusha, Tanzania, where its trial chambers sat. It had an office in Kigali, Rwanda, and its Appeals Chamber was located in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Over the course of its work, the ICTR indicted 93 individuals. Its proceedings resulted in convictions and acquittals.

The tribunal officially closed on December 31, 2015. Its remaining functions, including tracking fugitives, managing archives and supervising the enforcement of sentences, were transferred to the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals.

This article is part 119 of a historical series.

The writer is a historian.