Monrovia-The National Elections Commission (NEC) has unveiled an ambitious US$89.5 million funding proposal for the conduct of Liberia's 2029 General and Presidential Elections, outlining a three-year investment plan aimed at strengthening electoral technology, expanding voter access, and safeguarding the credibility of the voting process.

NEC Chairman Jonathan K. Weedor disclosed Monday, November 23, 2026, that the Commission had submitted a proposed budget of US$89,544,583.69 to the National Legislature and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) to finance electoral preparations and operations from 2027 through 2029.

Addressing a press conference at the James M. Fromayan Hall at the NEC headquarters in Monrovia, Chairman Weedor explained that the proposed funding would be implemented in three phases, with significant investments directed toward biometric equipment, nationwide voter registration, polling operations, and modern communication infrastructure.

The proposed budget is designed to ensure that Liberia's next elections are conducted through improved technological systems, adequate logistical arrangements, and stronger mechanisms for preventing electoral irregularities.

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US$32.5M First-Phase Investment: The Foundation for Credible Elections

Under the first phase, covering 2027, the NEC is requesting US$32,500,581.58 to facilitate the procurement of biometric equipment and other essential electoral materials ahead of the nationwide voter registration exercise.

Chairman Weedor emphasized the urgency of the funding, indicating that the Commission needs the amount by the end of March 2027 to ensure timely procurement and avoid delays in the electoral calendar.

The early acquisition of biometric equipment is expected to provide the technological foundation for the 2028 voter registration exercise and subsequent electoral operations.

The NEC's position is that adequate preparation and early investment are critical to preventing last-minute procurement challenges that could undermine the smooth conduct of the 2029 elections.

The second phase, scheduled for 2028, carries a proposed allocation of US$12,903,002.11.

The funding will support the nationwide voter registration exercise, including personnel costs, transportation, deployment and retrieval of registration materials, and other operational requirements.

Weedor disclosed that the Commission is targeting approximately 2.7 million eligible voters during the registration exercise, which is expected to take place between January and March 2028.

The exercise will be a critical component of the electoral process, ensuring that eligible Liberians are registered and provided the opportunity to participate in determining the country's political leadership.

The third phase, covering 2029, represents the largest component of the proposed budget, with US$44,141,000 allocated for the actual conduct of the elections.

The funding will cover polling operations, election personnel, transportation, logistics, ballot counting, results management, and post-election activities.

The allocation reflects the enormous logistical and administrative responsibilities associated with conducting nationwide elections in Liberia.

With thousands of electoral workers, polling locations, and election materials expected to be deployed across the country, the NEC says adequate financial resources will be necessary to ensure an efficient and coordinated electoral process.

The NEC Chairperson further that One of the major components of the NEC's 2029 electoral strategy is the planned deployment of more than 10,000 voter verification devices to authenticate voters before they cast their ballots.

According to Chairman Weedor, the Commission's operational plan provides for approximately 10,000 polling places, based on an average of four centers per precinct.

The biometric verification devices are intended to prevent multiple voting and strengthen the integrity of the electoral process.

Explaining the importance of the investment, Weedor said the measures were designed to ensure that no voter would be allowed to vote more than once.

"These will prevent any voter from voting more than once. They are all protecting the principle of one man, one vote," Weedor emphasized.

The initiative represents a major technological investment intended to strengthen voter identification, improve electoral safeguards, and reinforce public confidence in the voting process.

Beyond biometric voter verification, the NEC is also planning to introduce Starlink internet services to improve connectivity across its operational areas throughout Liberia.

The proposed technology is expected to strengthen communication between the Commission's headquarters in Monrovia and its county and field offices, while supporting coordination during voter registration and election operations.

Reliable internet connectivity is increasingly important to modern electoral administration, particularly in areas where conventional communication infrastructure may be limited.

Through the proposed Starlink investment, the Commission intends to improve information sharing, operational coordination, and the timely transmission of electoral information.

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The initiative forms part of the NEC's broader commitment to modernizing its electoral infrastructure and improving the efficiency of election management.

The proposed US$89.5 million budget represents a substantial investment in Liberia's democratic institutions and the preparation of the country's 2029 General and Presidential Elections.

Rather than concentrating financial resources only in the election year, the NEC's three-phase approach is intended to distribute critical expenditures across the preparatory, registration, and election implementation periods.

The Commission believes that early procurement, reliable communication systems, adequate personnel, and modern voter verification technology will contribute significantly to the successful organization of the elections.

The proposed budget is now before the National Legislature and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning for consideration.

As the country moves toward another major electoral cycle, the Commission's ability to secure timely funding and effectively implement its plans will be critical to ensuring that every eligible Liberian has an opportunity to exercise the constitutional right to vote.

The NEC Chairperson says its investment priorities are centered on one fundamental democratic principle: protecting the integrity of every ballot and ensuring that every eligible voter's voice counts.