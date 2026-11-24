Lilongwe City Council has urged courts to hand down tougher penalties for vandalism, warning that lenient sentences are failing to deter the theft of public infrastructure.

The council says around 200 street lights have been stolen, particularly along Presidential Way between State House and the interchange, despite efforts to track down and arrest those responsible.

Chief executive Clement Stambuli said the problem had become increasingly frustrating, claiming that suspects convicted of stealing street lights were often given suspended sentences, only for fresh incidents of vandalism to follow days later.

"When we apprehend these thieves, we take them to court and they are given something like a suspended sentence.

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"The moment those people are given a suspended sentence, within two or three days, the entire street has all the lights wiped out," he said.

Stambuli argued that vandalism of public infrastructure should attract penalties that reflect the cost to residents, noting that such facilities are funded through council-generated resources for public benefit.

"I'm asking the judiciary to step up and ensure that if we apprehend these people, they should be handed a sentence that makes sense and not what they are doing," he said.

He was speaking on Monday as Nyasa Connect Group Limited handed over 20 solar-powered street lights worth about K50 million to support the city's efforts to improve street lighting.

The council boss said surveillance of street-light infrastructure had been intensified, both during the day and at night, with areas such as Kanengo benefiting from increased monitoring.

Meanwhile, Nyasa Connect Group Limited chairman David Wang said the donation formed part of the company's wider commitment to improving Lilongwe's urban environment.

Wang also reaffirmed the company's support for the development of a minibus terminal near Grand Business Park, aimed at strengthening public transport services in the capital.

Stambuli added that investors linked the business park had set aside land for what could become Lilongwe's first international bus terminal.

He said the facility would complement the planned minibus depot and help improve connections between local and cross-border transport services.