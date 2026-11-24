A Zimbabwean national, approximately 45 years old, has been arrested by the Police of the Republic of Mozambique (PRM) in Tete province while in possession of six bags full of cash in Malawian kwacha.

The arrest took place along National Road 7 (EN7), at the Muchenga checkpoint, popularly known as Quilómetro 18, in Changara district, during the inspection of an international passenger transport vehicle.

The suspect failed to produce proof that the money had been declared to the Customs authorities or to explain its origin and intended destination.

The PRM suspects the possible existence of an international network involved in the illegal movement of monetary assets. The case will be referred to the Public Prosecutor's Office (PGR), with the involvement of the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) and the Customs authorities, for further investigation.