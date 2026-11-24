Chlorine shortages have left hundreds of Tshwane residents ill and also forced Joburg pools to close

Both the cities of Tshwane and Johannesburg have cited issues with the procurement of chlorine for treating tap water and public swimming pools.

Hundreds of people in Tshwane fell ill after the City failed to chlorinate drinking water, while in Johannesburg all 57 public pools have had to close.

Despite repeated requests, Tshwane won't name its supplier, although the Tshwane mayor in October called its supplier a monopoly and blamed exorbitant price hikes.

Johannesburg has given conflicting accounts of what it has spent on chlorine.

Shortages of chlorine in the past few months have left hundreds of residents ill, seen public amenities shut down, and triggered legal action against the City of Tshwane and protests in Johannesburg.

In October, health facilities across Bronkhorstspruit, Zithobeni, Dark City and surrounds recorded over 800 cases of acute gastrointestinal illnesses from drinking contaminated water. The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) found the likely cause was the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Works operating without chlorine disinfection for 21 days, until its shutdown on 14 October 2026.

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The crisis expanded on 21 October when DWS inspectors visited the Findlay Water Treatment Works, which supplies central Pretoria, and found that no chlorination was taking place there either, allowing E. coli levels to exceed national drinking water standards.

Authorities issued precautionary boil-water advisories for central Pretoria, Arcadia, Sunnyside and Marabastad. These were lifted on 24 October.

Head of DWS compliance monitoring Anet Muir told Parliament in October that the crisis was preceded by months of explicit regulatory warnings.

In February 2026, DWS issued a formal non-compliance letter to Tshwane. In March, the municipality submitted a corrective action plan, pledging to, among other things, secure enough water treatment chemicals, including chlorine.

Muir said that none of these promised measures was met on time.

On 18 October, DWS laid criminal charges against the City for alleged non-compliance under the Water Services Act for withholding or failing to report critical water quality and chlorine supply information to residents and the department.

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya said plant managers had not informed the City leadership in time about the chlorine issue, and disciplinary and consequence management steps were underway through the chief operating officer.

Moya said in October that the City deals with a chlorine "monopoly" that had increased prices astronomically and talks between officials and the supplier had failed.

GroundUp asked Tshwane a number of questions about its chlorine arrangements, including who its chlorine supplier is. City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said, "The City is experiencing delivery delays from the manufacturer which were caused by a statutory shutdown."

"The City's appointed service provider is liaising with the manufacturer to arrange for the delivery of chlorine gas cylinders."

Mashigo focused specifically on public swimming pools, saying that "teams will keep on doing whatever is possible to keep the swimming pools open to the public whilst closely monitoring the quality of the swimming pool water to ensure that it remains safe for swimmers".

Mashigo and other Tshwane communications officials did not respond to multiple follow-up emails and calls for specifics relating to Bronkhorstspruit.

Pools closed

In mid-November, Johannesburg announced that all 57 public pools would be closed until further notice, due to a complete exhaustion of chlorine supplies, among other reasons.

The closures coincided with summer heatwaves.

Municipal pool openings had already seen months of delays. The pools were meant to open on 1 September, but chemical tenders closed only in mid-September, and by mid-October only 20 pools were operational due to chemical shortages and bottlenecks in hiring lifeguards.

"Operating unchlorinated pools is unsafe, so we made the difficult decision to close the facilities while we urgently resolve this supply chain disruption," Mbulelo Bezu, acting director for the City's community development department, said in a statement.

Bezu said emergency procurement had been launched to secure chlorine supplies.

Julia Fish, head of civic watchdog JoburgCAN, warned that the use of emergency procurement "allows for checks and balances to fall away".

On Friday, the Joburg Crisis Alliance conducted community protests to call for the immediate reopening of the pools.

"Claiming that pools cannot operate due to chlorine shortages exposes severe flaws in municipal planning, procurement, and financial management," the alliance said in a statement.

City response

Johannesburg spokesperson Virgil James told GroundUp that "there is no regular supplier" as it depends on the tender.

He said that "the chemical tender process is underway and has been taking longer than anticipated ... in the absence of the secure three-year tender that is pursued".

James said the City is procuring all of its chlorine from Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ), a municipal entity, with R750,000 "spent so far" on chlorine.

When GroundUp approached JCPZ, its spokesperson, Jenny Moodley, referred us back to the community development department. That department has not responded. When we followed up with James, he said knowledge of the tenders rests with JCPZ.

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The Sunday Times published a piece on 22 November about the chlorine shortages that led to the pools being shut. The paper reported that R750,000 had been spent in October to purchase 200 x 25kg buckets of chlorine. That works out to R3,750 per bucket. Some retailers sell the same-sized buckets for about R1,300.

But just after midnight on Monday, Moodley responded to us with a purchase order for Makhabu Trading Projects, showing that R358,800 including VAT was spent on 200 x 25kg buckets (R1,794 per bucket).

The order was placed on 26 September, but the requested delivery date says 22 September. Meanwhile, the swimming season was supposed to start on 1 September.

According to the Sunday Times and other media reports, the purchase was supposed to last approximately two months, but stock ran out within weeks.

Moodley said JCPZ had taken over the management of Little Falls Resort and urgently needed a delivery of HTH chlorine. The community development department had allocated R750,000 in the current quarter for JCPZ to purchase "pool acid" for Little Falls and other swimming pools managed by the City's recreation department, with the purchases made in two phases, she said.

GroundUp has received no response to follow-up questions to JCPZ.