TOTAL Football Academy (TFA) has unveiled The Bridge Cup 2026, an Under-21 football tournament aimed at creating pathways for young players to progress from academy football into the professional game.

The tournament marks another milestone for the award-winning academy, which recently received national recognition after winning the Excellence in Football Development and Sports Training Award at the 2026 Munhumutapa Exhibition Awards.

The accolade recognised TFA's contribution to nurturing young talent, developing players and creating opportunities for aspiring footballers.

Founded in 2011, the academy has expanded its focus beyond traditional player development by pursuing competitive opportunities, scouting platforms and pathways that connect talented youngsters with professional football.

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In 2026, TFA competed in the Probhora Under-21 League, providing its players with regular competitive exposure in a competition designed to develop emerging talent and prepare them for the demands of professional football.

The academy also participated in the Heritage Real Oviedo scouting showcase, allowing its players to be assessed in an international scouting environment.

Additionally, TFA hosted two international scouting trials during the year, bringing football representatives from abroad to Zimbabwe in search of emerging talent.

The latest initiative is The Bridge Cup, scheduled for December 19, 2026, at Churchill High School in Harare. The tournament will feature eight Under-21 teams, with coaches, football stakeholders and talent scouts expected to attend.

Running under the theme, "Bridging the Gap Between Academy and Professional Football", the tournament reflects the academy's belief that talent alone is not enough, with young players also needing exposure, competition and access to opportunities that can advance their careers.

Speaking at the launch, TFA Executive Director Tatenda Madzingo said the tournament was part of the academy's commitment to creating opportunities beyond the training ground.

"At Total Football Academy, we believe talent is everywhere, but opportunities are not always readily available. Our responsibility goes beyond training players; we must create platforms where young footballers can compete, be seen, market themselves and have a genuine opportunity to progress. The Bridge Cup is another step in our commitment to bridging the gap between academy football and the professional game," he said.

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More than 20 invited coaches from the Premier Soccer League and Division One are expected to attend, giving participating players an opportunity to showcase their abilities before some of the country's football decision-makers.

TFA says the tournament is not simply another football competition but a platform through which young players can market themselves, attract attention and demonstrate their potential to coaches and other stakeholders.

The academy's continued investment in competitive leagues, scouting showcases, international trials and tournaments forms part of a broader player development strategy aimed at connecting grassroots football with professional opportunities.

As preparations gather momentum, TFA is inviting football stakeholders, corporate partners and the wider football community to support the tournament and its goal of building stronger connections between academy development and the professional game.