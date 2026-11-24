President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has met with the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, at State House, Entebbe, with discussions focusing on bilateral relations, regional security, democracy and ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability in Somalia.

President Mohamud, who is in Uganda for a one-day working visit, briefed President Museveni on the progress made in rebuilding his country, strengthening state institutions and advancing peace and stabilisation efforts.

He thanked Uganda for its longstanding support and contribution to peace and security efforts in Somalia, commending President Museveni for his leadership and commitment to promoting regional stability.

President Mohamud expressed optimism that continued peacebuilding initiatives and institutional reforms would enable Somalia to overcome its challenges and realise its full potential.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In his remarks, President Museveni shared lessons from Uganda's political history, emphasising the importance of democracy, national unity, dialogue and peaceful political competition in building stable and prosperous nations.

He also underscored the need for countries to strengthen democratic institutions and embrace inclusive governance as essential foundations for sustainable peace and development.

The meeting reaffirmed the longstanding relations between Uganda and Somalia, as well as the two countries' shared commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation, particularly in promoting regional peace, security and stability.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Adonia Ayebare; Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Kiryowa Kiwanuka; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (Regional Affairs), Haruna Kasolo; former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sam Kutesa; UPDF Land Forces Commander, Lt. Gen. Kayanja Muhanga; and other senior government and military officials.

This is the second time in less than a month that Museveni is meeting his Somalian counterpart in Kampala, with the previous meeting happening last month.

The latest meeting is also the third in less than six months as President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud attended the for the 2nd Extraordinary AUSSOM Summit in July in Kampala.

During all the three meetings, both leaders have discussed the current security situation in Somalia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The latest meeting comes on the backheel of the ongoing withdrawal of Uganda troops from Somalia.