Unilever Nigeria Plc has proposed transferring its Foods business to MCK Nigeria Ltd, a subsidiary of US-based McCormick & Company Inc., as part of a global transaction to combine Unilever Plc's Foods business with the American food company.

The proposed transaction, which is subject to shareholders' and regulatory approvals, will see Unilever Nigeria transfer the assets of its Foods business covered by the agreement to MCK Nigeria for cash consideration on a cash-free and debt-free basis.

The company disclosed this in a notification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Monday, stating that its board had agreed to recommend the proposal to shareholders following an assessment of the offer and its implications for the company.

Daily Trust reports that the transaction followed an agreement signed on March 31, 2026, between Unilever Plc, the parent company of Unilever Nigeria, and McCormick & Company to combine their global Foods businesses.

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Unilever Nigeria said its board reached the decision after considering advice from its fairness opinion adviser, financial adviser and legal adviser.

The proposed transfer is subject to the completion of the global transaction, shareholders' approval and relevant regulatory clearances, including approval from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

The company clarified that the deal involves only the transfer of its Foods business assets and does not constitute a sale of shares in Unilever Nigeria or alter its existing shareholding structure.

Following completion, Unilever Nigeria will concentrate on beauty, personal care and home care products, with established brands including Vaseline, Rexona, Closeup and Pepsodent.

The company said it would continue developing these businesses through innovation, portfolio expansion and stronger market execution.

It added that future introduction of additional brands and products, as well as investments in local manufacturing capabilities, would be subject to investment requirements, corporate approvals and regulatory conditions.

Unilever Nigeria said it would provide shareholders with further details of the proposed transaction, including its terms and the date of the general meeting where investors would be asked to consider and approve the deal.