About 600 workers at The Foschini Group distribution centres in Midrand and Kempton Park went on strike over salaries and working conditions.

Workers want monthly salaries of between R12,000 and R17,500 and a five-day working week, while the company says it follows pay regulations.

Happy Mbambo spends his days unloading heavy stock from trucks but says his R7,200 monthly salary is not enough to build a better life.

The 28-year-old was among about 600 workers who went on strike at The Foschini Group (TFG) distribution centres in Midrand and Kempton Park on Monday, 23 November.

Workers gave the company a 48-hour strike notice on Friday, 20 November, after negotiations over their demands failed to make progress.

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Happy has worked at the Midrand warehouse for a year and three months.

His duties include unloading trucks, receiving stock and checking deliveries. He says he sometimes helps forklift drivers move stock, which falls outside his job description.

He wants R14,000 a month for receiving stock or R17,500 for all the duties he performs.

"I have not been able to have a progressive life. It feels like my life is on standstill because I can't have bigger financial commitments like going to school," he said.

Happy dreams of buying a car but says he cannot afford to save or apply for a car loan.

He wants the company to pay workers according to their duties and allow them to work from Monday to Friday.

Forklift driver Sonnyboy Madibane, 35, earns R8,125 a month and says he struggles to provide for his family.

He has worked for the company for seven years, including five years as a casual worker before becoming a permanent employee.

Sonnyboy works 45 hours a week from Monday to Saturday.

"I would like TFG to change my working hours to Monday to Friday, so that I can rest and also have enough time to spend with my family," he said.

He says he cannot afford to buy a car or house, rent a better place or buy clothes for his family.

Luthando Yabo from the Simunye Workers Forum estimated that about 600 workers joined the strike at the two warehouses.

The forum wants monthly salaries ranging from R12,000 for workers who collect stock for orders to R17,500 for clerks.

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Workers also want to complete their 45-hour working week over five days instead of six.

They claim they sometimes work on Sundays without receiving additional pay for weekend work.

The Basic Conditions of Employment Act generally limits ordinary working hours to 45 hours a week and provides for higher pay rates for overtime and Sunday work.

Yabo told Scrolla.Africa that workers were willing to continue negotiations.

"Workers are willing to take any reasonable solution to this dispute," he said.

TFG confirmed that workers at both distribution centres were taking part in a protected strike over pay, working arrangements and job duties.

"TFG respects the rights of employees to participate in lawful industrial action and remains committed to constructive engagement and resolving the matters raised through the appropriate processes," the company said.

The company said it follows the pay regulations for the wholesale and retail sector.

It also said it had plans to limit disruptions to its stores and customers during the busy shopping period.

"TFG values the contribution of its employees and remains hopeful that the parties can reach a mutually acceptable resolution through continued dialogue," the company said.