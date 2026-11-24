King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will spend the next month away from public engagements as he observes sacred rituals ahead of the uMkhosi woSelwa ceremony.

The Zulu monarch held his final official meeting on Monday with KwaZulu-Natal legislature leaders to discuss next year's opening of the legislature.

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has stepped away from public life to observe sacred royal rituals ahead of the annual uMkhosi woSelwa ceremony.

The monarch will spend the next month in seclusion, a period during which he will not attend public events.

King Misuzulu held his final official engagement on Monday at kwaKhangela Royal Palace in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

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He met KwaZulu-Natal legislature Speaker Nontembeko Boyce, Deputy Speaker Mmabatho Tembe and their delegation to discuss the opening of the provincial legislature in 2027.

The two-day programme will include an address by the king and the premier's State of the Province Address.

Royal spokesperson Mpikayise Buthelezi said King Misuzulu gave guidance on how the programme should respect Zulu royal customs and government procedures.

"It was agreed that the King's Support Office, which operates under the KwaZulu-Natal Office of the Premier, and the Private Office of His Majesty the King will work together to plan and coordinate the two-day opening," said Buthelezi.

Zulu traditional prime minister Inkosi Phathisiwe Chiliza, Prince Nathi Zulu and members of the royal family also attended the meeting.

Arnold Nododile Ndamase, who heads the king's private office, told Scrolla.Africa that King Misuzulu began his sacred rituals at midnight.

He said the monarch would remain in seclusion until after 24 December, ahead of uMkhosi woSelwa, the traditional first fruits ceremony.

In Zulu royal tradition, seclusion is a sacred period during which the monarch performs private rituals in preparation for important ceremonies.

During this time, royal elders communicate with the ancestors about upcoming events while the king performs rituals away from public view.

The length of the seclusion depends on the ceremony. It can last several weeks or up to two months.

During this period, the king puts aside his public duties and generally stays away from political and personal matters.

The sacred retreat allows the monarch to focus on his traditional responsibilities before returning to public life.