The Director General of The National Pension Commission (PenCom) Omolola Oloworaran has stated that the Commission is accelerating efforts to address the perennial issues surrounding retirement benefits of Nigerian Police Force personnel by December 2026

According to her, PenCom is working with relevant stakeholders and the Federal Government to address the concerns of retired and serving police officers seeking to exit the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Speaking furing a monitored interview, acknowledged that Police officers were within their rights to seek better retirement benefits. She however noted that there is a need for a system that would protect their pension funds and sustain them.

"The issue is they want to exit. They are benchmarking themselves with military. I don't take any issues with anybody who wants to earn more. So they believe they should earn more, and we are supporting them to achieve their goal.

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"But what we want to do is put a structure in place where we are sure that nothing at all will happen to the funds for our police. You would have heard of all the fraud we have seen happening with police pensions, some in millions of dollars, some in billions of naira. Police funds being stolen, and what we want is a system that protects them.

"So there are options that have been put in front of the president. I think what matters is whether they get what they are agitating for, and the ultimate result is putting more money in the hands of police. Whether you do it in the scheme or outside the scheme, it doesn't matter.

"So what we are doing is working with them to address this issue, and the president himself is taking it very seriously. I'm hoping, government is tough, with a lot of bureaucracy here and there. I am hoping before the end of the year the police will resolve the issue," Oloworaran explained.