Johannesburg's 270 newly elected councillors were sworn in on Monday, but all 21 political parties agreed to postpone the election of a mayor.

Former Johannesburg council speaker Margaret Arnolds says she would support ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba's return as mayor if coalition partners agree.

Johannesburg has a new council but residents still do not know who will lead the city for the next five years.

The election of the mayor, council speaker and other council leaders has been postponed until Friday, 27 November, as political parties continue talks over sharing power.

All 270 newly elected councillors were sworn in at the Constance Connie Bapela Council Chamber in Braamfontein on Monday.

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However, the election of council leaders did not go ahead after the Democratic Alliance (DA) requested a postponement.

City Manager Floyd Brink said he received a letter from DA leader Helen Zille asking for more time to allow parties to finish their coalition talks.

The party argued that going ahead with the elections could damage negotiations and efforts to form a stable government.

Brink consulted the other political parties before making a decision.

All 21 parties agreed to postpone the election until Friday.

Meanwhile, former council speaker Margaret Arnolds says she has no problem with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba returning as Johannesburg mayor.

Her party, the African Independent Congress, secured one council seat in the 4 November local government elections.

Arnolds said political leaders must understand that sharing power means making compromises.

"Politics has no permanent friends and no permanent enemies. I believe that if you have the right people behind the mayor, the mayor can do wonders. And if Mashaba has to come in and that is our mayor, then let it be," she said.

Arnolds previously served under Mashaba when he was Johannesburg mayor.

She has been a councillor since 2016 and served on the mayoral committee under three late African National Congress mayors, Geoff Makhubo, Jolidee Matongo and Mpho Moerane.

She also served as council speaker under the outgoing coalition government.

Arnolds said she would respect whatever decision the coalition partners made about the city's leadership.

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She called on residents, businesses and political parties to work together to make the new government succeed.

"It must be all of us. We as residents have a responsibility because we as residents have brought in a coalition government," she said.

Political parties now have until Friday to try to reach an agreement on who should run Johannesburg.