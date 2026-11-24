Umkhonto Wesizwe party's eThekwini regional chairperson Mkhanka Zuma has questioned why ActionSA faces criticism for working with the African National Congress.

Zuma says political parties should be judged on whether their coalition agreements benefit South Africans, rather than which parties they work with.

Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party's eThekwini regional chairperson Mkhanka Zuma has accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) and its supporters of hypocrisy over coalition politics.

Zuma questioned why ActionSA faces accusations of betraying voters when it works with the African National Congress (ANC), while the DA's partnership with the same party is accepted.

In an opinion piece shared with Scrolla.Africa, Zuma said coalition politics had exposed double standards among political parties and their supporters.

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"When ActionSA votes alongside the African National Congress (ANC), certain political voices are quick to accuse the party of selling out its supporters and betraying the electorate," he wrote.

Zuma pointed to the coalition agreements that followed the 2024 national and provincial elections.

He questioned why the DA's decision to work with the ANC in the Government of National Unity and the Government of Provincial Unity in KwaZulu-Natal was not treated in the same way.

He said voters had reduced their support for the ANC in 2024, costing the party its outright majority nationally.

Yet the ANC remained in government through agreements with parties that had campaigned against it.

Zuma questioned why ActionSA should face criticism for making similar political decisions.

He said there was nothing wrong with political parties working together because coalition governments require negotiations and compromise.

However, he argued that all political parties should be held to the same standards.

"We cannot have one set of political standards for the DA and another for ActionSA. If voting with the ANC constitutes selling out, then that principle must apply consistently, regardless of which political party is involved," he said.

Zuma said coalition agreements should be judged on whether they serve voters and improve the lives of South Africans.

He also questioned whose interests were being protected when some political partnerships were praised while others were condemned.

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He called on South Africans to reject political double standards, saying no party should be protected from criticism because of who it represents or works with.