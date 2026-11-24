The Directorate of Support Groups of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council has disowned the group that announced the withdrawal of Atiku Abubakar from the 2027 presidential race, stating that its members are unknown to the directorate.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Monday, the Director of the Directorate of Support Groups, Aliyu Audu, said the group is neither in the directorate's register nor part of the accredited support-group family of the ADC.

"Over the past few days, a story has been circulated that Atiku Abubakar has stepped down from the 2027 presidential race. It is false. It was invented, and it has been pushed in the name of people who have no standing to speak for him. Atiku Abubakar has not withdrawn. He is in this race to win, and he is stepping down for no one," Audu said.

The directorate alleged that those behind the withdrawal claim were the same actors plotting to remove Abubakar's name from the ballot.

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"We will not guess the motives, but the pattern is clear. A false withdrawal story serves only those who would like our candidate off the ballot.

"As Alhaji Atiku has said, anyone serious about defeating the ruling party should take their case to the voters. Our candidate is in the markets, the communities, and the homes where families struggle to afford food and transport. His Affordable Life campaign is carrying a practical message on the cost of living to every corner of this country. The ticket of Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi remains focused on the contest of January 16, 2027," he said.

Flanked by other members of the directorate, Audu challenged the group to present its certificate of registration with the Directorate of Support Groups, adding that until it does so, its claim lacks any foundation.

Audu further noted that Nigerians have lived with the cost of unfulfilled promises by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stressing that anyone seeking the highest office in the land has a duty to tell the truth to the electorate.

"Winning attention through fabrication, manufactured supporters, and false declarations is not leadership. It is a preview of how power would be exercised," Audu stated, calling on all political campaigns to discipline their supporters, correct errors promptly, and compete on ideas, records, and character.

The director also urged "the authentic support groups" of the ADC to hold their heads high, keep their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ready, and mobilise from ward to ward.

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"Do not be distracted. This campaign is about the people, and the people are watching," he said.