Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform Inge Zaamwani said Namibia produces only 56% of its annual milk requirements and continues to rely predominantly on imports from South Africa to meet domestic demand.

The minister told the Parliament while responding to questions raised by Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) leader McHenry Venaani.

Zaamwani said the country's annual milk demand exceeds 30 million litres, while domestic production leaves a supply gap of approximately 13.3 million litres.

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She said domestic milk production, supported by a single operational institution maintaining a herd of approximately 4 000 dairy cows, stood at 17198 476 litres in 2025. A further 6 041 950 litres were produced between January and May 2026. Based on an average annual yield of approximately 5 000 litres per dairy cow under Namibian production conditions. The ministry estimates that an additional 3 600 productive dairy cows would be required to close the supply gap, bringing the national herd to approximately 7 600.

Zaamwani said the ministry follows a structured importation protocol for sourcing additional dairy cattle, requiring imported animals to originate from countries with equivalent veterinary health standards and be certified free from Foot-and-Mouth Disease, bovine brucellosis, bovine tuberculosis and other notifiable diseases.

She added that sourcing dairy cattle from neighbouring countries has become increasingly difficult because of Foot-and-Mouth Disease outbreaks.

Imported animals are also subjected to pre-export testing, internationally recognised veterinary health certification and mandatory quarantine upon arrival in Namibia.

Zaamwani identified the country's arid climate as a major constraint, limiting domestic fodder production and forcing farmers to depend on imported feed. Feed accounts for between 60% and 70% of dairy production expenses, making it the industry's largest cost driver.

She said these pressures, compounded by recurring droughts and the economic downturn associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, contributed to all ten small-scale dairy farms operating in 2022 ceasing operations during 2023 and 2024.

The ministry introduced the Dairy Value Chain Development Scheme for the 2025/26 financial year to support the sector.

It provides subsidies ranging between 50% and 65% on key production inputs, including livestock, feed, veterinary medicines, transport, equipment and machinery.

The pilot scheme targets 150 existing dairy producers in Otjozondjupa, Omaheke, Hardap, Oshikoto and Zambezi regions.

Zaamwani said the scheme aims to link informal milk producers to formal markets, improve access to production inputs, strengthen the milk cold chain and support value addition and skills development.

Poultry production

The minister also addressed Namibia's poultry sector, saying the industry had grown into one of the most dynamic agricultural sub-sectors and remained self-sufficient in table eggs.

A total of 113 971 324 eggs were supplied to the formal market in 2025. However, Zaamwani said the poultry meat production continues to lag behind national demand.

She said Namibia slaughtered 19 467 326 chickens in 2025, producing 35 041187 kilograms of chicken meat against an estimated national demand of 39 827 074 kilograms.

This resulted in a shortfall of 4 785 887 kilograms, which was met through imports from South Africa under the framework of Government Notice 54 of 2020.

Zaamwani said Namibia would need to produce approximately 2 658 826 additional broiler chickens annually to close the poultry meat self-sufficiency gap.

She identified day-old chick supply, feed manufacturing, veterinary services, processing capacity and cold-chain logistics as some of the constraints affecting the sector's ability to increase production.

Venaani had raised concerns about the poultry industry's limited scale, veterinary service constraints and variable biosecurity practices, while seeking clarity on the number of chickens required to meet national demand for eggs and meat.

In response, Zaamwani said the ministry had identified poultry production as a priority sub-sector for rural household food security and income generation.

Through the Poultry Value Chain Development Scheme for the 2025/26 financial year, the government is providing subsidies of between 50% and 65% on essential production inputs, including starter feed, day-old chicks, vaccines, veterinary medicines, equipment and materials.

Implemented across all 14 regions, the programme targets 2 000 small-scale poultry producers, with a focus on communal farmers, resettled farmers, beneficiaries of the Affirmative Action Loan Scheme and peri-urban and urban producers.

The ministry is also deploying agricultural extension officers to provide technical support in flock management, feed formulation, disease prevention, vaccination scheduling and record-keeping.

Meanwhile, the Livestock and Livestock Products Board of Namibia has commissioned an independent value-chain study covering the poultry, dairy and pork industries to identify production bottlenecks and propose strategies for sustainable growth.

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Zaamwani said the ministry remained committed to rebuilding dairy herd capacity, strengthening poultry production and deploying financial and technical interventions to support farmers and improve national food security.

80% food import reduction target

The interventions in the dairy and poultry industries form part of the government's wider food security ambitions.

In her State of the Nation Address delivered on 8 April this year, President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said the eighth administration aims to make Namibia food self-sufficient by reducing the country's reliance on imported food items by 80% by 2030.

The target is also reflected in the Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6), which seeks to increase the proportion of national food requirements produced locally from 60% in 2024 to 80% by 2030.

The NDP6 identifies strengthening domestic agricultural input supplies, improving veterinary and plant health services, and revitalising strategic agricultural value chains, including dairy and poultry, as key interventions.

The plan also targets increasing domestic production of essential agricultural inputs, such as seeds, fertiliser, animal feed and veterinary supplies, to 65% by 2030. [email protected]