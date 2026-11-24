press release

Location: Malawi, countrywide

Event: The Malawi government, through the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, issued a Travel Advisory on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Surveillance and Public Health Measures on November 20, 2026, for immediate implementation. All travelers entering Malawi shall be required to complete a Traveler Health Declaration Form before arrival or upon entry and provide contact information for public health follow-up if necessary. Travelers from or transiting through the Democratic Republic of the Congo must self-isolate for 21 days while they are monitored daily by health professionals. All travelers arriving from or transiting though Uganda, Kenya, or Nigeria shall be monitored daily by health professionals for 21 days

Actions to take:

You can complete Malawi's Traveler Health Declaration Form at https://poe.health.gov.mw/self-screen

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Stay up to date with the latest CDC Travel Health Notices

Review CDC's Ebola Disease: Current Situation and Ebola Disease Basics

Refer to the Embassy's list of medical providers.

Check with your travel insurance provider about medical evacuation options should you fall ill while overseas.

If at risk for Ebola disease, alert your healthcare provider if you are experiencing symptoms consistent with Ebola disease to receive guidance prior to presenting for care.

Continue to take malaria prophylaxis as recommended by your doctor. Symptoms of malaria can mimic symptoms of Ebola disease, leading to preventable health scares.

Monitor your health for 21 days following travel if you traveled to an area experiencing an Ebola disease outbreak. If you are a U.S. citizen or national planning to travel to the United States, contact your airline to confirm your flight and route.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Lilongwe, Malawi

+(265) (0)88 477 3166 Business Hours (M-Th 07:30-17:00, F 07:30-12:30)

+(265) (0)88 296 0178 U.S. Citizen After-Hours Emergency Line

LilongweConsular@state.gov

https://mw.usembassy.gov

State Department - Consular Affairs 888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

Malawi Country Information

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