Namibia is seeking to move beyond exporting uranium and start adding more value to the mineral locally as the government looks to expand the nuclear industry's contribution to the economy.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah met the Atomic Energy Board (AEB) of Namibia at Statehouse yesterday, where the board presented the country's Nuclear Industry Strategy and discussed opportunities to expand Namibia's role in the nuclear fuel cycle.

The strategy is intended to identify opportunities for the country to benefit more from its uranium resources instead of mainly exporting them as raw material.

Board chairperson Shitaleni Herman said Namibia must explore further value addition beyond the processing it already undertakes to produce uranium oxide, commonly known as yellowcake.

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Speaking to New Era after the meeting, Herman said the strategy was aimed at identifying areas where Namibia could benefit more from its uranium resources.

"This means to simply move Namibia from purely being a producer and exporter of raw material in the form of uranium but to start doing value addition," he said.

He said Namibia already carried out some processing, but the country needed to look at other opportunities that could be developed in the future.

"Of course, we do to an extent do value addition in the form of converting uranium oxide to uranium, to what we call the yellow cake. However, the discussions are about what other opportunities exist that Namibia can undertake going forward," Herman said.

The presentation of the strategy comes as the government considers a wider role in nuclear energy and technology in the country's economy.

During the meeting, Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibia had decided to expand its use of nuclear energy beyond its current applications in medicine.

"As a nation, we have decided to expand our use of nuclear energy in particular. We want to expand it, not just to be confined to medicine, but also to really support widely the whole Namibian economy," she said.

The President said the AEB had an important role to play in this process and encouraged it to remain focused on its work.

Herman said the meeting was also an opportunity to brief the President on the outcome of the third Nuclear Science and Technology Conference, which was held in Swakopmund last week.

Nandi-Ndaitwah had been scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the conference but delegated Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare to represent her and launch the Nuclear Industry Strategy on her behalf.

Herman said the board used the meeting to present the strategy to the President and seek her guidance on the way forward.

He said the strategy had been developed in line with the President's vision for the country's nuclear industry.

"This was really the set-up and we appreciate it because it is also to seek guidance. It was by the guidance and the vision of the President that the board developed the Nuclear Industry Strategy for Namibia," he said.

The chairperson said the conference attracted 261 registered participants, including local and international researchers, diplomats and representatives of institutions involved in nuclear science and technology.

He said the gathering provided an opportunity for experts to share research, exchange ideas and discuss the development of the industry.

Among those represented were officials and representatives from France, the United States, Russia, China and Rosatom, as well as other stakeholders.

Herman said the conference was not only about scientific presentations but also about creating public awareness and building confidence in the nuclear industry.

The board's engagement with the President also comes as Namibia seeks to strengthen its position in the global nuclear sector through cooperation and the development of local capacity.

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However, the chairperson did not announce any specific new nuclear project, investment commitment or timeline following the meeting. He said the discussions focused on possible opportunities and the need for further guidance on the strategy.

For Namibia, which has significant uranium resources, the ambition to move further into the nuclear fuel cycle raises questions about the skills, investment, technology and infrastructure needed to support such development.

The President said the board must remain focused as the country works to broaden the contribution of nuclear technology to national development.

The board is expected to continue its work on identifying opportunities that could help Namibia gain greater economic value from its nuclear resources.

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