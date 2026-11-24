Namibian parliamentarian Nelson Kalangula has called for stronger implementation and greater public awareness of laws aimed at eradicating child marriage, saying legislation alone is insufficient without the understanding and support of political, traditional and community leaders.

Kalangula made the remarks during a Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC-PF) symposium held yesterday in Ezulwini, Eswatini.

Speaking as a member of the Namibian delegation to the 59th SADC Parliamentary Forum Plenary Assembly, Kalangula said Namibia had made progress in strengthening its legal framework for child protection through legislation addressing child protection, marriage and domestic violence.

"Namibia takes protection of children very seriously. And through the Marriage Act, we also have penalties that go up to N$50 000 and/or imprisonment of up to 10-years, or both," he said.

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However, he identified the implementation of laws and regional agreements as a major challenge, arguing that signing and ratifying protocols does not automatically translate into effective action on the ground.

He said an inadequate understanding of the role and importance of regional institutions and agreements could undermine their implementation.

Kalangula warned that poor communication about legislation and regional agreements could lead to resistance from communities that do not understand their purpose or implications.

He called for greater involvement of political leaders and those responsible for implementing legislation, emphasising the importance of maintaining institutional knowledge despite changes in political leadership.

"Leadership changes over time, but implementers do stay behind. So, we need to make that message very clear on the importance of this modern law and how we need to ratify it forward as our member states going forward. Ratification of protocols, modern laws, is key," he said.

He further stressed that councillors, senators, members of parliament, traditional authorities and community leaders must understand the importance of the agreements their countries have signed.

Kalangula also commended the SADC Parliamentary Forum for its work on regional legislation and acknowledged countries, including Namibia, that have ratified and implemented relevant frameworks.

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The symposium is being held under the theme: "Harnessing Political Leadership, Progressive Culture and Data to Accelerate the Eradication of Child Marriage in the SADC Region" and is expected to run until 27 November.

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