Nigeria's foreign exchange market recorded $4.67 billion in transactions in the week ended November 20, 2026, as demand for dollars outweighed the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) reported $1.30 billion intervention.

Data from the Financial Markets Dealers Quotations (FMDQ) showed that foreign exchange turnover rose by 36.59 per cent week-on-week, from $3.42 billion to $4.67 billion.

It was the second-highest weekly trading value recorded in 2026.

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Despite the increased market activity, the naira weakened by 2.50 per cent during the week. It closed at N1,394/$ on Friday, November 20, down from N1,360/$ at the beginning of the week.

Market analysts said sustained demand from foreign portfolio investors exceeded the CBN's dollar sales during the period.

Cordros Securities reported that the central bank's intervention was not enough to meet the high level of demand in the foreign exchange market.

The increase in turnover was driven mainly by spot transactions. Spot foreign exchange deals rose by 43.08 per cent to $4.64 billion, accounting for 99.40 per cent of total turnover.

In contrast, forward transactions fell sharply by 83.88 per cent to $28.19 million. They accounted for only 0.60 per cent of total trading activity.

Average daily turnover increased to $934.50 million from $684.18 million in the previous week.

The naira weakened in both the official and parallel markets during the week.

At the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), the local currency fell from N1,360/$ on Monday to N1,394/$ on Friday. This represented a 2.50 per cent depreciation and the weakest closing level in eight months.

In the parallel market, the naira weakened by 2.33 per cent to N1,458 per dollar.

The one-month forward rate also depreciated by 2.7 per cent to N1,414.99/$.

Interbank turnover at the NFEM rose from $68.66 million on Monday to $815.57 million on Friday. The five-day total was estimated at about $2.55 billion.

The FMDQ turnover figure and the CBN interbank estimate cover different reporting scopes and should not be added together or treated as directly comparable measures of market liquidity.

Investors remain cautious

Cordros Securities expects foreign exchange demand pressures to continue until the end of 2026. It cited weaker net foreign inflows and investor caution ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections.

Chief executive officer of Wyoming Capital Partners, Tajudeen Olayinka, said political uncertainty was also affecting investor decisions.

"Foreign portfolio investors are equally concerned about the possibility of a return to populist economic policies," he said.

He explained that perceived policy risks could discourage investors from committing funds to Nigeria, thereby reducing foreign exchange inflows.

The discussion also covered foreign participation in the Dangote Refinery public offer, which attracted orders worth nearly $4.5 billion.

Head of Research at IRON Capital Partners, Abiodun Ogunjiyi, said foreign subscriptions and currency conversions could contribute to market flows. Olayinka added that conversions by foreign subscribers could support dollar supply.

However, he warned that investor exits and higher import demand during the festive season could offset those inflows. He said a sector-level breakdown would be needed to confirm the main drivers of trading activity.

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Reserves decline

Nigeria's gross external reserves declined by $211.92 million to $54.65 billion as of November 19, 2026.

The CBN's Monetary Policy Committee was scheduled to meet on November 23 and 24 amid continued pressure on the naira.

Longer-dated forward contracts also weakened during the week. The three-month forward rate fell by 2.7 per cent to N1,451.81/$, while the six-month rate declined by 2.1 per cent to N1,495.98/$. The one-year forward rate dropped by 2.0 per cent to N1,597.57/$.

Olayinka said the CBN usually intervenes when demand and supply in the foreign exchange market are out of balance. He added that external debt servicing also draws on the country's reserves.

Cordros Securities maintained that the central bank's external reserve buffers remained sufficient to support further intervention. However, attention would remain on dollar liquidity and the CBN's policy response ahead of the festive season.