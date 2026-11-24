The country's expanding digital economy could face serious disruption if the government fails to strengthen cybersecurity enforcement, diversify its international internet connections and establish continuous protection for critical national infrastructure, according to a cybersecurity specialist who has raised concerns about the country's growing dependence on digital systems.

In a commentary titled "Trapped on a Single Fiber-Optic Wire: Why the LTA's 'Cyber Marathon' Leaves Liberia's Digital Economy Unprotected," cybersecurity architect and digital policy specialist Ernest "Paju" Tarpeh argues that the country's digital modernization is advancing without a sufficiently strong operational security framework to protect it.

Tarpeh acknowledges the passage of the Cybercrime Act and Data Protection Act in 2026, describing them as important foundations for privacy protection and the prosecution of cyber-related offences. However, he warns that legislation alone cannot prevent cyberattacks, protect financial transactions or guarantee the continuity of essential public services.

"Digital safety never comes from signing laws or hoping for the best," he writes, arguing that effective protection requires continuous monitoring, active threat detection and round-the-clock response capabilities.

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His concerns highlight a growing policy challenge for Liberia: as government services, financial transactions, tax administration and public records move online, weaknesses in the country's digital infrastructure could have consequences extending well beyond the telecommunications sector.

One of Tarpeh's central concerns is the country's heavy dependence on the Africa Coast to Europe (ACE) undersea fiber-optic cable, whose landing station is in Monrovia.

He argues that reliance on a single major international connection creates a significant vulnerability, particularly if the cable is damaged or the landing infrastructure becomes the target of a cyberattack.

The concern is one of infrastructure resilience. A country increasingly dependent on online banking, electronic customs processing, mobile money and digital government services requires alternative connectivity routes capable of maintaining operations when its primary connection fails.

Tarpeh compares the situation to a town whose economic activities depend on a single bridge: once that bridge becomes inaccessible, the movement of goods, services and people is disrupted.

"True modernization requires backup pathways and active defense at our landing gates," he writes.

The implications could be substantial. A prolonged connectivity disruption could affect government payment platforms, commercial banking services, mobile money transactions and communications networks.

However, the commentary does not provide a technical audit of Liberia's international connectivity arrangements or establish the extent of any existing backup capacity. The actual level of redundancy and the operational readiness of alternative routes therefore remain important questions for the telecommunications regulator and service providers.

Tarpeh identifies the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) as particularly important targets in any potential cyberattack because of their roles in revenue collection, financial settlements and national payment systems.

A successful attack on the LRA's electronic customs and tax administration systems could disrupt revenue collection, delay cargo clearance and expose sensitive corporate and taxpayer information.

At the Central Bank, a breach affecting critical financial infrastructure could interfere with payment processing, interbank settlements and other essential banking operations.

The risks also extend to the National Identification Registry, Liberia Electricity Corporation and National Port Authority, where compromised records or disrupted systems could affect identity management, electricity distribution and shipping operations.

These are not merely technical concerns. They touch the everyday operations of businesses, public institutions and households.

For importers, a prolonged disruption of customs systems could delay the release of goods and increase storage and operational costs. For businesses and ordinary citizens, interruptions to mobile money and banking services could affect payments, transactions and access to funds.

The commentary argues that the consequences of a major cyber incident would ultimately be felt across the wider economy, including by small businesses and households that increasingly depend on digital services.

LTA's Cybersecurity Strategy Under Scrutiny

Much of Tarpeh's criticism is directed at the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), particularly its approach to cybersecurity regulation and public awareness.

He questions whether the Authority's nationwide "Cybersecurity Marathon," which included school engagements, public awareness activities and a street march, adequately addresses the technical threats confronting critical national infrastructure.

While acknowledging the value of educating young people and promoting responsible internet use, Tarpeh argues that awareness campaigns cannot substitute for professional security monitoring, technical audits and rapid incident response.

"Street marches and student workshops cannot stop automated botnets, detect foreign espionage inside government servers, or defend the Central Bank's national payment switch and the LRA's ASYCUDA customs platform," he writes.

His criticism is essentially about regulatory priorities: whether sufficient institutional attention and resources are being directed toward defending the systems that hold the country's financial, administrative and personal data.

Tarpeh also questions the deterrent effect of the LTA's cybersecurity enforcement framework. He argues that the reported one-year enforcement window and relatively low financial penalties could weaken incentives for telecommunications companies to invest adequately in security.

He further criticizes the reliance on annual self-reported compliance assessments and periodic penetration testing, arguing that cyber threats can emerge and evolve far more quickly than annual reviews can detect.

The broader concern is that regulatory compliance may become a paperwork exercise rather than evidence of continuous protection.

Another issue raised in the commentary is the division of cybersecurity and digital governance responsibilities among the LTA, the Office of Technology, Digitalization and Innovation (OTDI) and the proposed Independent Information Commissioner under the Data Protection Act.

Tarpeh argues that overlapping responsibilities could create uncertainty over leadership and accountability during a major cyber incident.

Under his proposed framework, the OTDI should establish and enforce common technical standards across government institutions, while the LTA should oversee the security and resilience of telecommunications networks and international gateways.

The Independent Information Commissioner would have a separate role in protecting personal data and ensuring compliance with privacy obligations.

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The challenge, therefore, is not simply creating additional institutions or passing more regulations. It is establishing clear responsibilities, effective coordination and an operational chain of command when national systems come under attack.

Drawing comparisons with Ghana, Rwanda and Nigeria, Tarpeh argues that the Liberian government should strengthen its international connectivity, establish permanent cybersecurity monitoring capabilities and invest in specialized technical personnel.

He identifies four priorities for government action: establish a 24-hour cybersecurity response system, develop alternative international internet routes, strengthen security across government systems and enforce independent security audits and stronger penalties.

He also calls for greater investment in technical training, particularly in threat detection, digital forensics and incident response, to build a local workforce capable of protecting national systems.

The country's digital modernization agenda presents opportunities to improve public service delivery, reduce administrative delays and expand access to financial and government services.

But the benefits will depend on whether the country can protect the infrastructure supporting those services.

The passage of cybercrime and data protection legislation is an important starting point. The more difficult task is translating those laws into functioning institutions, enforceable standards, trained personnel and continuous technical protection, he said.

For the LTA, OTDI and other institutions responsible for the country's digital infrastructure, the challenge is to demonstrate that cybersecurity is not simply a public awareness campaign or a regulatory requirement, but a permanent national security and economic priority.

As Tarpeh concludes, "connectivity without operational defense and backup capacity is reckless exposure."