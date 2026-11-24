The Gombe State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opposed Governor Inuwa Yahaya's ₦100 billion borrowing request, describing the move as fiscally detrimental to the next state administration.

The Gombe State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has opposed Governor Inuwa Yahaya's plan to borrow ₦100 billion, describing the move as fiscally detrimental to the state's incoming administration.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by the state PDP's spokesperson Abdulkadir Dukku, the opposition party expressed concern over the loan's timing and structure, as it is being sought with about six months remaining in the current administration's tenure and less than 60 days before the general elections.

According to the PDP, Governor Yahaya wrote to the Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly on 4 November--a letter acknowledged the same day--seeking legislative approval to participate in the Sovereign Promissory Note Discounting Programme II.

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The PDP alleged that under the terms outlined in the governor's correspondence, Gombe State would commit to a ₦100 billion obligation while receiving only ₦77 billion before applicable taxes, resulting in an immediate ₦23 billion deduction.

"Furthermore, approximately ₦8.333 billion will be deducted monthly from the Federation Account for twelve consecutive months to service this dubious debt," Mr Dukku stated.

The party warned that the repayment structure could consume over 60 per cent of the state's monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) receipts, potentially hampering the next administration's ability to fund salaries, healthcare, education, and social welfare.

The opposition party also faulted the executive request for a lack of project specificity.

While the state government reportedly indicated the funds would finance priority capital projects captured in the Appropriation Law, the PDP noted that the letter omitted project names, locations, contract sums, and implementation timelines.

Citing multidimensional poverty statistics in the state, the PDP appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene and restrain the state government from taking on additional debt despite increased federal allocations to states.

The party further urged commercial banks and financial institutions to exercise caution before extending credit facilities to an outgoing administration, vowing to resist the borrowing through lawful means.

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The Gombe State Government had not yet issued an official response to the opposition party's allegations.