Fifteen APC supporters died, and 27 others were injured in a road crash in Zamfara on Monday, according to the FRSC. The party postponed its campaign rally scheduled for Tuesday in Maru Local Government Area.

Fifteen supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) died, and 27 others were injured in a road crash in Zamfara State on Monday, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The accident occurred near Kisami village on the Gummi-Daki-Takwas-Anka road as the supporters travelled to or from the party's presidential and governorship campaign flag-off in Talata-Mafara.

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The crash prompted the postponement of another campaign rally scheduled for Tuesday, 24 November, in Maru Local Government Area.

According to an FRSC First Information Report forwarded to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) following a confirmation request, the accident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. and involved a Toyota Camry and a Mitsubishi Canter truck. The report's findings were published by SolaceBase in a NAN account.

The report, issued by Isah Aliyu of the FRSC Zamfara Sector Command, recorded 52 people involved in the crash, comprising 50 men and two women.

Fifteen men died, and 27 other men sustained injuries, while eight men and two women escaped unhurt.

The injured and the bodies of those who died were taken to General Hospital, Gummi, for medical attention and other necessary procedures.

The FRSC identified wrongful overtaking and loss of control as the suspected causes of the accident.

The report did not explain how the 52 people were distributed between the two vehicles.

Conflicting accounts of direction of travel

The Zamfara State APC Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council said the supporters were travelling from Gummi to Talata-Mafara to attend the campaign flag-off when the accident occurred.

However, Channels Television reported that the victims were returning to Gummi after the event.

The conflicting accounts have not been independently reconciled.

APC postpones Maru rally

In a statement issued on Monday by its Secretary-General, Abubakar Nakwada, the Zamfara State APC Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council announced the postponement of Tuesday's rally in Maru.

The council said the decision was taken in honour of those who died and in solidarity with their families.

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It said the injured were receiving medical attention and pledged to monitor their condition and support them and the bereaved families. A revised campaign timetable would be announced later, the council said.

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mahmud Muhammad Dantawasa, separately confirmed the accident in a statement issued on Monday.

"The government expresses its deep sorrow over the unfortunate incident and extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," he said, according to the NAN report.

He also conveyed condolences to the Gummi Emirate and the APC, expressed sympathy for the injured and urged residents to remain calm.

Campaign flag-off

The crash occurred on the day the APC formally launched its 2027 presidential and governorship campaigns at the main Eid Ground in Talata-Mafara.

According to a promotional press release published by PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, the rally was attended by Governor Dauda Lawal, former governors Abdul'aziz Yari, Ahmad Sani Yarima and Mahmud Aliyu Shinkafi, alongside other party leaders.

Mr Lawal used the occasion to seek support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election and his own bid for a second term as governor.