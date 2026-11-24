The Government of Liberia has defended its proposed US$1.54 billion Fiscal Year 2027 National Budget, insisting that the revenue projections are realistic, sustainable and largely supported by domestic revenue generation.

Appearing before the House Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget on Monday, Deputy Finance Minister for Fiscal Affairs Anthony G. Myers said the proposed US$1,538,916,274 budget represents an 11.5 percent increase over the FY2026 year-end estimate of US$1.38 billion and an 18.1 percent increase over the approved FY2026 budget of US$1.303 billion.

Myers explained that the FY2027 forecast prioritizes recurring domestic revenue over one-time financial windfalls, including mining signature bonuses.

He disclosed that tax revenue is projected to increase by 26.5 percent, from US$847.5 million to US$1.072 billion, with domestic revenue expected to account for approximately 94 percent of the proposed budget.

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According to him, wholesale and retail trade is projected to generate US$466.2 million, followed by services at US$378 million and recurrent mining and quarrying revenue at US$323.3 million, excluding signature bonuses.

Meanwhile, Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Commissioner General Dorbor Jallah disclosed that total revenue collections had reached US$1.260 billion as of November 21, 2026, representing approximately 97 percent of the annual target.

Jallah reported that domestic revenue collections stood at US$1.181 billion, exceeding the full-year domestic revenue target.

He further disclosed that Customs had achieved 105 percent of its annual target, while the Domestic Tax Department recorded 99 percent. Overall tax revenue collections reached 102 percent of the annual target.

The LRA Commissioner General projected that total revenue collections would reach approximately US$1.38 billion by the close of FY2026.

For his part, House Ways, Means, Finance and Budget Committee Chairman Representative P. Mike Jurry stressed the importance of ensuring that the government's revenue projections are credible, achievable and sufficient to finance national development priorities.

Jurry said Liberia's long-term economic independence depends on strengthening domestic revenue mobilization rather than relying heavily on external assistance.

He called for improved tax compliance, expansion of the tax base, stronger customs administration, reduced tax exemptions and greater use of technology to prevent revenue leakages.

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The Committee Chairman urged the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and the LRA to provide detailed explanations of the assumptions underpinning the FY2027 revenue projections and practical measures for achieving the targets.

The hearing forms part of the Legislature's scrutiny of the proposed national budget before its consideration for passage into law.