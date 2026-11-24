Coca-Cola has reunited with CAF as an official competition sponsor of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, as well as the 2028 edition, marking its return to the tournament after nearly three decades.

Coca-Cola has returned to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) sponsorship fold after nearly 30 years, signing a partnership with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ahead of the 2027 and 2028 editions of the continental tournament.

The beverage company was named an Official Competition Sponsor of the 2027 AFCON, which Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda will jointly host, and the 2028 edition.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe and Luis Felipe Avellar, president of Coca-Cola's Africa operating unit, signed the agreement on Monday in Johannesburg, South Africa.

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The partnership marks Coca-Cola's renewed involvement with one of Africa's biggest football competitions; the company is expected to engage fans and communities through activities linked to football, music, culture and other fan experiences.

Coca-Cola previously supported AFCON in 1996 in South Africa and 1998 in Burkina Faso, making this return a renewal of its longstanding association with African football.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr Avellar said football remains a powerful force for unity and inspiration across the continent.

"African football is a powerful source of pride, unity and inspiration across our continent. Coca-Cola is proud to reunite with CAF and return to a tournament that holds such a special place in African football," he said.

He added that the company looks forward to celebrating the supporters and communities whose passion contributes to the competition's popularity.

CAF President Mr Motsepe welcomed the partnership, saying the organisation is pleased to reunite with the beverage company after nearly three decades.

He said the agreement would support football development across Africa while advancing the commercial interests of both parties.

"CAF is excited to welcome Coca-Cola back to African football after almost 30 years, and we are confident that the partnership between CAF and Coca-Cola will contribute to the development and growth of football on the African continent and advance Coca-Cola's commercial and stakeholder interests," Mr Motsepe said.

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He attributed the renewed interest from sponsors, partners and investors to improvements in CAF's governance, transparency and business practices, as well as the growing competitiveness of African football and its competitions.

Football beyond the pitch

Beyond its sponsorship obligations, Coca-Cola said it would use the partnership to celebrate the cultural diversity and communal experiences associated with African football.

The company plans to connect fans with the tournament through music, creativity and local expressions, while creating opportunities for supporters to take part in activities around the competition.

AFCON has remained one of the continent's major sporting events, drawing millions of supporters through stadium attendance, television broadcasts and digital platforms.

CAF said the 2025 edition recorded more than 3.2 billion television audience figures and 6.1 billion digital views, underscoring the competition's growing reach and commercial appeal.

The 2027 tournament will be hosted across Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, marking the first time three East African countries will jointly stage the competition.

Coca-Cola's renewed partnership will also extend to the 2028 AFCON, providing the company an opportunity to maintain its presence across two consecutive editions of the continental championship.