Francistown — The Assistant Minister of Health, Mr Lawrence Ookeditse, says leadership in the health sector should go beyond qualifications and include talent, vision and people skills.

One of the challenges facing the ministry is that it has for a long time placed more emphasis on qualifications than on talent, and that approach alone has not always delivered the desired results, Mr Ookeditse said when launching two books authored by Dr Ivan Kgetse, Saturday in Francistown.

He clarified that qualifications were important, but the belief that health institutions such as Nyangabgwe and Princess Marina referral hospitals must be headed by a person with a medical qualification should be reviewed, without disregarding qualifications.

"The Ministry of Health must have the ability to identify talent in its human resource beyond qualifications," he said.

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Mr Ookeditse said not all doctors were necessarily good at leading a hospital, just as not all qualified people in any profession automatically made good leaders.

He pointed out that in the private sector, some health institutions were led by chief executive officers and not doctors but delivered beyond expectations. "You need to be a person who learns and sets goals, and being a master servant in possession of strategies," he said.

Mr Ookeditse said he disagreed with the thinking that the private sector served patients better than the public sector, adding that challenges with the latter was bureaucracy despite having adequate resources, while the private sector had mastered the ability to innovate.

He said Dr Kgetse had demonstrated leadership beyond his qualification by writing books on health leadership, investing his time and resources in something that he believed would benefit the country now and in future. Mr Ookeditse commended Dr Kgetse for his work, adding that he was an asset to the ministry beyond his normal hours of work.

He appealed to Batswana to effectively use the and also implored managers in the healthcare sector to embrace AI in order to deliver better services and become more effective and organised. For his part, Dr Kgetse, Nyangabgwe hospital superintendent, said with books, he wanted to demonstrate leadership in the healthcare space and was motivated by the desire to see things work better.

He said he also wanted to equip leaders and managers in the healthcare space to be able to build better teams and systems, and improve their overall outcomes.

Going forward, he said he wanted leaders and managers in the healthcare space to equip themselves, as leadership was a deliberate journey to take, with or without formal education.

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Dr Kgetse explained that the books targeted healthcare managers, to assist their institutions with clarity in their daily work and build systems that worked better.

The real key is inside an individual, and it is upon such individuals to decide what purpose and legacy they will leave behind, Dr Kgetse said.

Titled Running Hospitals That Work which is a hospital leadership playbook, and AI Powered Healthcare Leadership, the two publications address the importance of leadership in the healthcare system. Running Hospitals That Work is a practical leadership guide for hospital leaders navigating the challenges of high demand and resource-constrained environments. I

t is particularly tailored for public and mission hospitals, where the delivery of safe care is essential every day despite ongoing pressures.

AI Powered Healthcare Leadership is about demystifying AI, it demonstrates how AI can enhance daily operations such as report writing, meeting preparations, service planning, team management, quality improvement and complaint response, as well as policy review and decision-making. Dr Kgetse sought to demonstrate healthcare management and bring healthcare issues closer to healthcare practitioners throught the books. He also meant to challenge health professionals to think differently in how they approached their work.

BOPA