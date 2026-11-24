Gaborone — As children spend more time connected to the digital world, safeguarding their online rights has become a national priority.

It is on such a backdrop that government has called for stronger protection against cyberbullying, exploitation and emerging artificial intelligence risks.

Reaffirming this commitment during the national commemoration of World Children's Day in Gaborone on Saturday, Minister of Child Welfare and Basic Education, Ms Nono Kgafela-Mokoka, said every child deserved a safe environment to learn, grow and thrive, both online and offline.

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Ms Kgafela-Mokoka noted that while digital platforms offered vital opportunities for learning, communication, creativity and skills development, they also exposed young people to identity theft, misinformation, harmful content and excessive screen exposure.

"As Botswana, we hold children's rights as paramount, thus we affirm our standpoint that children should be protected to enjoy their full rights both offline and online," she said.

Ms Kgafela-Mokoka highlighted that Botswana had strengthened personal data protection through the Data Protection Act of 2024, which provided safeguards for privacy, consent and children's personal information.

She added that existing cybercrime legislation also addressed cyber harassment, cyberstalking and offensive electronic communications.

However, the minister cited several ongoing challenges, including unequal internet access, connectivity gaps in rural communities, expensive devices and data and limited digital literacy among learners, parents and caregivers.

She further pointed out that Artificial Intelligence (AI) presented complex new dangers, such as privacy violations, algorithmic bias, manipulation, deepfakes and inappropriate content. To address such challenges, Ms Kgafela-Mokoka stated that government was committed to strengthening child protection policies, including reviewing the Children's Act of 2009, expanding digital and media literacy programmes and improving access to safe, affordable internet.

Botswana is also collaborating with regional partners, including INTERPOL, to combat cross-border online threats.

Meanwhile, UNICEF representative, Dr Kimanzi Muthengi said children's voices must inform policies and solutions.

He reiterated that keeping children safe online was a shared responsibility and noted that restricting access to technology was not the answer.

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