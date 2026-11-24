Letlhakeng — Fiscal prudence is essential while simultaneously accelerating efforts to diversify the economy in order to achieve financial sustainability.

Addressing a budget consultation kgotla meeting in Letlhakeng on Thursday, Vice President Ndaba Gaolathe, who also serves as Minister of Finance, explained that the current fiscal challenges, largely due to a decline in diamond revenue, a key contributor of Botswana's economy, could only be addressed through judicious fiscal management, adopting new approaches and intensifying economic diversification efforts.

Clarifying the financial situation, he said the country's total annual expenditure was approximately P100 billion, while total revenue generated annually stood at P80 billion.

This gap forces government to borrow from institutions such as the Africa Development Bank, World Bank, and the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) fund for international development, he said.

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Mr Gaolathe expressed confidence that Botswana was supported by men and women capable of restoring the economy to its former strength.

He pledged that under his leadership as minister of finance, he would do his utmost to ensure the country's stability, expressing optimism in the Botswana Economic Transformation Programme (BETP), which not only assisted business owners in securing funding but also equipped them with the necessary skills to manage their businesses, find potential partners, and access new and better markets.

The programme also promotes vocational education or training with government enhancing resources for vocational schools, encouraging them to collaborate with independent entities to help produce competitive graduates.

Mr Gaolathe assured residents that the government was working to ease business licensing bottlenecks, to attract more investors and create employment opportunities.

He also said infrastructure development would be carried out at reasonable costs, with feasibility studies conducted before any projects commenced, to avoid exploitation by contractors.

Mr Gaolathe noted that mineral processing would soon be done locally and government was looking for investment partners and that discussions with the government of Zambia regarding the initiative had commenced.

Contributing to the discussions, Kgosi Itsoseng Gaoonwe of Letlhakeng stated that shortage of transport at the Department of Tribal Administration was negatively impacting service delivery hence called for an increased budget to cater for the shortfall.

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Letlhakeng Village Development Committee chairperson, Ms Kebafilwe Moselele, appealed to the government to consider building a fully equipped hospital in the region, to cater for health needs of the growing population.

She also urged government to consider construction of another junior school to reduce overcrowding at Mphuthe Junior Secondary School.

Ms Moselele also requested the Vice President to advocate for the construction of a brigade in Letlhakeng, adding that a plot was long reserved for the project.

Farmers' representative, Mr Falcon Sedimo, called for the fencing and subdivision of Zone 11, as well as the creation of buffer zones to protect livestock in cases of Foot and Mouth Disease and other livestock diseases.

Mr Sedimo also advocated for the promotion of fodder production.

BOPA