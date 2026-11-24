HARPER — Former William V.S. Tubman University President Dr. Elizabeth David-Russell has challenged graduates of the institution to embrace innovation, integrity and emerging technologies to address Liberia's development challenges.

Delivering the keynote address at the university's 2026 commencement ceremony, Dr. David-Russell urged graduates to move beyond academic qualifications and use their knowledge and professional skills to improve lives and communities.

She emphasized that the university's commitment to academic excellence must be reflected in ethical leadership, creativity, professionalism and meaningful national service.

The former TU president particularly encouraged graduates to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies as tools for addressing critical national challenges, including food insecurity, diseases and infrastructure development.

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She challenged graduates to become innovators rather than passive consumers of technology, stressing that their education should produce practical solutions to Liberia's problems.

Reflecting on her tenure, David-Russell recalled efforts to improve the university's technological infrastructure through internet connectivity, intranet systems and online academic services.

She urged agriculture graduates to contribute to rice self-sufficiency, engineering graduates to address infrastructure challenges and education graduates to strengthen community learning.

Similarly, she encouraged business graduates to support entrepreneurship, health sciences graduates to promote disease prevention and Arts and Sciences graduates to advance research and preserve Liberia's cultural heritage.

David-Russell stressed that academic excellence requires critical thinking, creativity and the ability to apply knowledge rather than merely memorize information.

She also cautioned graduates against compromising their integrity for personal gain, popularity or convenience, urging them to make decisions based on facts and ethical principles.

"Ask yourself, when I look into the mirror, will I be happy with and proud of the person I see in that mirror?" she challenged the graduates.

The former university president maintained that genuine success should be measured not only by academic qualifications or professional achievements but also by the positive impact individuals make on society.

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She encouraged graduates to uphold Tubman University's core values and become responsible professionals committed to Liberia's development.