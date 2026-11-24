The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) has inaugurated a new office in the Hardap region. The new building was constructed in Mariental at the cost of N$24 million, marking an investment in modernising public service delivery and improving access to information and communication services.

Speaking at the inauguration last weekend, line minister Emma Theofelus described the facility as an important investment in public service delivery, institutional development and Namibia's national development aspirations.

"The transition from a previous ageing facility into this modern, state-of-the-art office building marks a significant step forward in our efforts to modernise our operations and create an enabling environment for both our employees and the communities we serve," she said.

Theofelus said the new facility reflects the government's commitment to strengthening public institutions and ensuring that government services are accessible, responsive and delivered in an environment that upholds the dignity of public servants and citizens.

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She noted that the quality of the working environment directly influences institutional efficiency, employee productivity and the quality of services delivered to the public.

"Our mandate goes beyond providing access to information; it encompasses accelerating the use and development of ICT to enhance socio-economic development," she said.

The minister said the building comprises six offices, a boardroom, a public internet café and recording and audio-visual equipment that local artists can use for projects such as music production.

The facility also accommodates offices for the Namibia Press Agency (Nampa) and the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), as well as parking and ablution facilities.

Addressing staff members who will occupy the building, Theofelus said the new working environment presented both an opportunity and a responsibility.

"I encourage you to take pride in your new working environment, maintain it with the care it deserves and, above all, use it as an opportunity to raise the standards of service delivery," she said.

Welcoming stakeholders, Mariental mayor Ethel Isaacks said the opening demonstrated MICT's commitment to bringing services closer to communities.

"This will help our communities to access information and get the required support more easily," she said.