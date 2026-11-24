Parents and community members who raised more than N$600 000 to construct hostel blocks at Onanghulo Combined School have finally seen their efforts pay off, with learners now occupying the newly completed facilities ahead of the approaching flood season.

The two hostel blocks, one for boys and the other for girls, are expected to help learners remain at school when seasonal floods cut off access to surrounding communities, preventing them from losing valuable teaching time.

For years, flooding has been a major challenge for the school, with rising water levels making roads and routes impassable, sometimes forcing the institution to close for up to three months.

During these periods,

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learners remain at home, fall behind with their schoolwork, and struggle to catch up with the syllabus once classes resume. Some also face difficulties accessing school because of deep floodwaters along routes connecting their communities.

The situation is particularly concerning for learners in the higher grades, who have limited time to prepare for national examinations and cannot afford prolonged interruptions to their studies.

Between 2023 and 2025, they mobilised resources through fundraising initiatives and contributions, eventually raising more than N$600 000 to construct two hostel blocks, each designed to accommodate 80 learners.

School principal Sedekia Udjombala said the project was a direct response to the difficulties learners and their families had experienced over the years.

"We have done everything we could as parents and as a community," he said.

He explained that the hostels were not simply additional school facilities but a necessary intervention to protect learners' education from recurring flood disruptions.

"These hostels are not luxurious. They are a necessity. When floods come, learning stops. With these hostels, learning can continue," Udjombala said.

The parents' efforts were later strengthened by sponsorships and donations from businesses and well-wishers, helping bring the project to completion and prepare the facilities for occupation.

Standard Bank also donated mattresses for the learners, contributing towards furnishing the hostels and ensuring that those accommodated have somewhere to sleep.

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Rather than having learners repeatedly travel through flood-affected areas or remain at home until water levels subside, the accommodation will allow those staying in the hostels to continue attending classes.

Onanghulo Combined School accommodates more than 1 000 learners, while the two newly completed hostel blocks can accommodate a combined total of 160 learners at a time. This will provide accommodation for those who would otherwise struggle to access school when floodwaters make surrounding routes impassable.

Apart from the hostel blocks, parents also raised funds to construct a school kitchen, which has already been completed and equipped with gas stoves and cylinders.

Despite the recurring challenges, Onanghulo Combined School has maintained a commendable academic record, which Udjombala attributed to the dedication of both teachers and learners.

He noted that prolonged flooding had affected recent Grade 11 national examination results, although teachers and learners continued to put in their best efforts under difficult circumstances.

Reflecting on the community's contribution, Udjombala said the project demonstrated the commitment parents had shown towards improving their children's education.

"This is a community that has shown commitment. All we are asking now is for others to come on board and help us give these children a fair chance," he appealed.

For the Onanghulo community, the completed hostels represent more than additional accommodation. They are the result of years of collective effort to ensure that flooding does not continue determining when their children can attend school. [email protected]