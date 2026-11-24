Windhoek High Court Acting Judge Marilize du Plessis has described the murder of Auguste Ndemupandula Jonas in 2023 in Otjiwarongo by her alleged former partner as an act of attrition, motivated by pure jealousy after the accused found her with another man.

She made the remark during the sentencing of Prostasius Kuvirua (35) last Friday.

Du Plessis added that the nature of the offence was particularly heinous, both in the manner in which the accused carried it out and the injuries inflicted on the deceased.

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Kuvirua faced a charge of murder in regard to Jonas and assault by threat in regard to the man alleged to have been in the company of Jonas (28) in her bedroom at the time.

Before the incident on 19 March 2023 in the Telecom location in Otjiwarongo, it is stated that Jonas had moved out of the shared residence that she occupied with Kuvira when they were still together.

The State described this as an attempt by the deceased to make a life for herself without Kuvirua and a clear indication that the relationship had ended.

However, the desire to end the relationship seems to have resulted in her signing her own death sentence.

Kuvirua allegedly went to the deceased's residence and found her in the company of another man.

Judge Du Plessis found that the accused first chased the gentlemen he found with Jonas with a knife in his hands and then turned to stab Jonas 13 times.

He then chased her when she fled to her neighbour's room and then outside the yard, where he administered the final blow.

"After he was sure that she was not moving anymore, he kicked her while saying that he was finished and that the police could be called," added the judge.

The judge accepted that the murder was not premeditated as the accused had found the nearest weapon he could lay his hands on; a knife on the table.

After Kuvirua fled the scene, the judge found he returned in a futile effort to help the deceased in the event she was still alive.

He was arrested at the scene.

"The court was entreated to take into account the fact that the deceased was stabbed 13 times, which makes this a callous, calculated and brutal murder."

Du Plessis found that after stabbing her, and while Jonas lay on the ground, only in her underwear, Kuvirua declared that he was finished and that the police could be called.

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"The accused's actions were clearly fueled by a blinding jealous rage caused by him finding the deceased in the company of another man."

The judge pointed out that the members of the community most affected by domestic violence are those that are trapped in a relationship who feel that whatever they do, they cannot win or escape without facing negative consequences.

"It has become an all too frequent occurrence for victims of domestic abuse who eventually scrape together the courage to leave their abusive partners who rain down violence and injury upon them to afterwards meet their violent end at the hands of such same partner who could not accept that the relationship has come to an end," she added.

She also found that the accused showed remorse for his actions.

The judge sentenced him to 30 years imprisonment for murder and two years for assault by threat.

Milton Engelbrecht represented Kuvirua and Maggy Shiyagaya stood for the State.

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