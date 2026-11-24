A Keetmanshop resident who claimed that a gay ghost made sexual advances towards him in his dreams shortly before stabbing his domestic partner to death, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder.

Johannes Saul Claasen (39) faced charges including murder, attempted murder and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The charges were in relation to the murder of his wife, Ridensia Rolinda Lamberth (28) on 25 December 2020 in Keetmanshop, whom he stabbed with a knife in her chest.

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Additionally, for attempting to kill his 11-months-old daughter, whom he stabbed at least three times on the neck and chest and lastly, for assaulting Lamberth prior to her death.

During the sentencing, Windhoek High Court Judge Dinah Usiku found that Claasen faced very serious offences which included those against his life partner, the mother of his own child, who was 11-months old at the time.

"The attack on the two victims came about during the night when they were completely unguarded, asleep in their own home."

They went to bed with Claasen, who was supposed to be their protector, but instead mercilessly set out to kill them.

Witness evidence included that of the mother of the deceased, who testified of the trauma the death of her daughter has left on the 11-month-old and the stepdaughter who witnessed the incident.

The 11-months-old, who is now in pre-primary, the victim in count two, has scars on her neck, which are large and visible and this has resulted in her being teased about the scars.

The young child who witnessed the accused stabbing her mother [Lamberth] and her sister [the 11-months-old at the time], is since scared of the dark and frequently sick.

The witness stated that she is unable to fill the gap, as the two children seek motherly care.

The State also presented evidence of a history of physical violence against the deceased by the accused during their relationship.

The judge found that throughout the trial, Claasen has not shown a hint of remorse.

She added that his personal circumstances, including a six-year pre-incarceration, must take a backseat.

This is due to the callousness displayed by the accused in the commission of the crimes, in conducting his defence and in mitigation, hence showed little to no hope for rehabilitation.

The impact of these offences on the family of the deceased and the physical, emotional and psychological scars left on the victim in count two are indeed aggravating, the judge found.

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"The accused's selfish acts caused a grave injustice to this family, having left young children traumatised, where Christmas, which ought to be a jovial day, brings back reminders of the accused's cruel acts that changed these young lives for the worse."

She found also that the mother and offspring of Lamberth, including the victim [11-month-old baby] deserve justice and that justice is in the form of being removed from society for a considerable period.

"This serves society's interest to have vulnerable members of society protected from the accused and like-minded individuals."

Usiku sentenced Claasen to life imprisonment for murder, 10-years' imprisonment for attempted murder and five years' imprisonment for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Maria Shilongo represented the State and Meriam Kandoni for Claasen.