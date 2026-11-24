No truth to claim that Kenya's national exams may be repeated due to widespread cheating

IN SHORT: A graphic styled like a Citizen TV breaking news broadcast claims the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams may be repeated following cheating allegations. However, the image is fabricated.

An image formatted to look like a Citizen TV breaking news broadcast is circulating on social media in Kenya. It claims the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams may be repeated due to widespread cheating.

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"BREAKING NEWS: The 2026 KCSE examinations may be repeated following allegations of widespread cheating," reads the lower-third text on the image.

Its news ticker reads: "Ministry of Education to give a final directive after investigations."

The image features an individual who appears to be Julius Ogamba, the cabinet secretary for education.

The KCSE examinations concluded on 20 November 2026, with results set for release in January 2027. Students take the exams at the end of secondary school, and the results determine access to tertiary education.

The image comes just days after local media reported that the Kenya National Examinations Council, the government agency that oversees national exams, barred some students from writing their remaining papers over cheating allegations.

The image has circulated widely, but can it be trusted? We checked.

Fabricated image making false claims

We closely examined the image and compared it to a genuine Citizen TV broadcast. We found that the logo and font used did not resemble those used by Citizen TV.

Another red flag is that the person featured in the image does not look like Ogamba.

The Ministry of Education and the exam council would have announced such a development, and credible news outlets would have reported it. However, we found no credible reports or official announcements regarding it.

According to Ogamba, the examination papers are serialised and anonymised, allowing the council to identify the exam centre where the leak occurred and the responsible candidate, meaning there is no need to punish all students.

The circulating image claiming that the KCSE exams may be repeated is fake and should be disregarded.