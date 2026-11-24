Altered photo appears to show a huge crowd attending Kenyan president William Ruto's political rally in Kisii county

IN SHORT: An image that appears to show a huge crowd at Kenyan president William Ruto's political rally in Kisii County is circulating on social media in Kenya. However, the image has been manipulated, and the crowd size has been exaggerated.

On 9 November 2026, Kenyan president William Ruto began his tour in Kisii county where he launched and commissioned several projects and campaigned for his reelection in the 2027 general election.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

During the tour, an image appearing to show Ruto addressing a large crowd started circulating on social media.

Users who posted the image used it to claim that Ruto is more popular in the region than his rivals, who were born and bred there and are also seeking the presidency.

"RUTO SHOWING MATIANGI BAD THINGS IN KITUTU CHACHE, KISII COUNTY," one user captioned the image.

Kitutu Chache North and Kitutu Chache South are electoral constituencies in the county.

Fred Matiang'i is a prominent Kenyan politician and the leader of the former ruling party, Jubilee. He previously served as a cabinet secretary under former president Uhuru Kenyatta, heading various ministries between 2013 and 2022.

He has declared his intention to run for president in 2027. He is a staunch critic of Ruto's administration and has been working with other opposition politicians to unseat the president in the upcoming election.

The image has circulated widely, but can it be trusted? We checked.

Altered image

A closer look at the image shows the crowd extending far beyond what a genuine image would show. For instance, it extends almost to the horizon, which is unlikely, given that the county does not have a facility capable of accommodating such a massive crowd.

Ruto actively uses his verified social media accounts, including Facebook and Twitter, to update the country on his daily engagements and whereabouts. On 10 November, he posted similar photos and said he was in Kitutu Chache North constituency in Kisii county.

None of the photos he posted, including those taken at the same angle as the circulating image, showed that crowd. Instead, the background shows buildings with no crowd beyond.

Africa Check conducted a reverse image search and found the original photo posted by the Kenya News Agency, the government-owned press service. The original photo does not show a crowd that large.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Media Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The circulating image is altered and should be ignored.