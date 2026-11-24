Scam alert: South African retailer Spar is not offering Black Friday giveaways through a dodgy link on Facebook

IN SHORT: A circulating link claims Spar is running a "Black Friday Sale" giveaway through a dodgy looking website. But the retailer has distanced itself from the supposed giveaway and flagged it as a scam.

A link doing the rounds on Facebook in South Africa, including in groups with hundreds of thousands of followers, claims to be offering a giveaway in the name of Spar.

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Spar is one of South Africa's biggest retailers, selling primarily food.

"MySpar | Black Friday Sale. Spar Rewards is still about to fill your wallet - free for you. 100% FREE," reads the text in the link preview.

In 2026, Black Friday falls on 27 November and marks a major annual retail discount event in the country.

Africa Check has debunked several scams doing the rounds on social media, and there'll probably be more ahead as the holiday season approaches.

So is this just another scam? We checked.

Dangerous link for phishing

To learn exactly what the supposed offer was and what social media users would need to do to get the reward, we clicked on the link.

We were immediately met with a warning from our antivirus software.

"Phishing - This is a scam designed to steal sensitive information like your credit card number, banking credentials, or passwords," cybersecurity brand Avast warns.

Phishing often happens through dodgy links, where scammers offer fake giveaways in exchange for personal information, then use it to commit fraud. This leaves the social media user without a prize.

'Spar will never ask you to claim a prize through a random link'

On one of its official social media accounts, the retail group debunked the link as a scam.

"Spar will never ask you to claim a prize through a random link," the post reads.

Another post by Spar warns social media users to be cautious of this fake giveaway.

"This is NOT an official SPAR promotion or giveaway. Always verify competitions and giveaways through the official SPAR social media pages and website: www.spar.co.za," the post says.

Staying safe from phishing scams

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Phishing has become more abundant online; here's what you can do to stay safe:

Visit only official websites: If you come across a giveaway, job advert or competition online, make sure it's from the company's official channels and don't click on third-party links.

If you come across a giveaway, job advert or competition online, make sure it's from the company's official channels and don't click on third-party links. Install antivirus software: Antivirus software can flag a link as phishing and stop it from loading before it can do damage.

Antivirus software can flag a link as phishing and stop it from loading before it can do damage. Keep your information to yourself: If the link looks suspicious, never share your personal information - scammers could be behind it.

For more tips, read our guide to Facebook scams and how to spot them.