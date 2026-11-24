Kibaha — PRIME Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has directed Kibaha District Council to allocate stalls at the new Mlandizi Modern Market directly to traders who intend to operate their own businesses, warning leaders against taking over the spaces and subletting them at inflated rates.

Dr Mwigulu issued the directive over the weekend during a public meeting held at Mtongani Primary School grounds in Kibaha District, Coast Region, after inspecting the progress of the market's construction.

According to the project implementation report, construction of the market, valued at 7.71bn/-, is 93 per cent complete and is expected to be finished by December this year.

"These stalls should be allocated to people who will run their own businesses. I am warning against the practice of some leaders taking over business spaces in government-built markets and then renting them out to traders. This must stop immediately," he said.

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The Premier also urged the council to impose affordable taxes on traders who will occupy the market, giving them room to grow their businesses and build a customer base at the new location.

He cautioned that imposing high taxes from the beginning could burden small-scale traders and make it difficult for them to operate profitably.

Dr Mwigulu further directed for the completion of the market within one month to provide alternative business premises for traders operating in areas that will be affected by road construction.

He said completing the market was important ahead of the construction of a major road planned to pass through Mlandizi, which will affect some of the areas currently occupied by traders.

Earlier, during the inspection, Dr Mwigulu questioned the uniform design of the 770 business stalls, seeking clarification on how the layout would cater for traders dealing in different types of goods.

In response, Kibaha District Council Executive Director (DED), Ms Regina Bieda, said the design had taken into account the needs of traders operating at the old market.

She added that the council planned to provide additional space for businesses requiring larger premises.