Tanzania — FINANCIAL services industry is undergoing a major technological transformation, with banks and mobile money operators stepping up investments in modernising the systems underpinning their services as digital transactions continue to expand and customer expectations evolve.

Recent migrations by banks such as CRDB, NMB and Airtel Money reflect a growing industry recognition that as digital transactions increase, financial institutions need stronger, more efficient and reliable technology to support the next phase of growth.

This shift is not just about upgrading systems, it is about preparing financial services for changing customer expectations and an increasingly digital economy.

The growing reliance on digital financial services is reflected in the latest industry figures. According to the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), mobile money subscriptions increased by 7.5 per cent, rising from 80.98 million in March 2026 to 87.05 million in June 2026.

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These figures point to an expanding digital financial ecosystem in which individuals, merchants and businesses increasingly depend on mobile money for everyday activities, from sending money to family members and paying bills to purchasing goods and managing business transactions.

As adoption grows, so does the importance of the technology supporting these services. Customers expect transactions to be completed efficiently, services to remain accessible and their financial information to be protected. Meeting these expectations requires continuous investment in the underlying platforms.

This is where Airtel Money's migration to the Pay X platform comes in.

The transition represents an important step in strengthening the technology behind Airtel Money, with the aim of delivering a more efficient, reliable and secure experience for customers.

While much of the change takes place behind the scenes, its significance lies in what it is designed to support, that is, the everyday financial activities that customers depend on.

A mother sending money to her daughter studying in another region needs confidence that the transaction will be completed. A merchant accepting digital payments needs a dependable service to keep business operations running smoothly. Someone paying electricity or water bills expects the service to be available when needed.

For small businesses, these transactions are increasingly part of daily operations. An entrepreneur receiving payments through Airtel Money or Lipa Namba relies on digital payments to record sales, replenish stock and manage expenses. A dependable payment platform is not only a convenient alternative to cash but also part of the infrastructure that keeps business moving.

The Pay X migration was intended to strengthen the platform supporting these activities while providing a foundation for the continued development of digital financial services.

Airtel Tanzania Managing Director, Mr Charles Kamoto, said the company remains committed to placing customers at the centre of its investments in technology and innovation.

"Every time a customer sends money to a loved one, pays a bill or makes a purchase using Airtel Money, they are relying on a service that needs to work seamlessly. We recognise that these everyday transactions are important, which is why we continue investing in the technology that supports them," said Kamoto.

He added that the migration to Pay X is a significant step in strengthening the Airtel Money platform, with the aim of improving reliability, security and service efficiency.

"Beyond the technology upgrade, our priority is to ensure that customers and merchants can continue using Airtel Money with confidence as their financial needs evolve," he said.

Acting Director of Airtel Money Tanzania, Janeth Kwilasa said the migration is an important step in strengthening the technology supporting Airtel Money and responding to customers' growing financial needs.

"As more Tanzanians embrace digital payments for everyday transactions, we must ensure that the platform behind these services is reliable, secure and capable of supporting this growth. Our focus is not simply on upgrading technology but on making sure that the investment translates into a service customers, merchants and business partners can continue to depend on with confidence," said Kwilasa.

The experiences of CRDB Bank, NMB Bank and other Telecom mobile money platforms demonstrate that investment in financial technology is becoming an increasingly important priority across Tanzania's financial services industry.

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While each institution has different operational requirements, the underlying objective is similar: Ensuring that the systems supporting their services can respond to growing demand and evolving customer expectations.

For customers, the success of these investments will ultimately be measured through their everyday experiences. They may not see the technology operating behind every payment, transfer or bill settlement, but they notice whether services are accessible, transactions are completed reliably and their information remains secure.

Airtel Money's migration to Pay X is part of this wider industry transformation. It represents continued investment in the technology supporting digital financial services, with the customer experience at the centre of its purpose.

As Tanzania's digital economy continues to expand, strengthening the infrastructure behind financial transactions will be essential to sustaining growth, building trust and supporting the changing financial needs of individuals and businesses.