Tanzania — WITHIN five days in November this year, two of the world's most trusted technology and financial institutions suffered major service disruptions.

On November 12, Microsoft's cloud services failed, cutting businesses worldwide off from email, collaboration tools and shared files. On November 16, thousands of customers of major US banks were unable to log in, check balances or transfer funds. Neither incident was the result of a cyberattack, yet both left individuals and businesses unable to operate or transact.

These events come as Tanzania continues to migrate payments, savings and commerce onto digital platforms. Beyond the immediate disruption, however, lies a more fundamental question, as the economy becomes increasingly dependent on digital infrastructure, how prepared are our financial institutions, businesses and investors for the day those systems stop, and what does operational resilience imply for value?

The Microsoft outage began at approximately 11:20 am US Eastern Time on November 12 and affected Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive and the Copilot AI assistant. At its peak, nearly 130,000 users reported Outlook problems on the outage tracker Downdetector.

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According to Microsoft, the disruption lasted almost 24 hours, with email backlogs persisting into November 14. Its preliminary post-incident report, published on November 15 this year, attributed the failure to a months-old software defect on its networking gateway servers, triggered when Teams traffic was shifted onto them during a period of reduced capacity.

Although no attacker was involved, criminals were quick to exploit the disruption. Microsoft warned of an active phishing campaign targeting affected users, underscoring that system outages frequently create openings for fraud.

Four days later, a problem at JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the United States, slowed online, mobile and branch transactions for much of the day. By early afternoon, Downdetector recorded more than 4,600 complaints for Chase alone. The bank attributed the incident to a software bug in its own onpremise systems, found no evidence of a cyberattack, and reported that transactions were posting normally by approximately 6:30 pm US Eastern Time. Customers of Bank of America, Wells Fargo and other institutions also reported delays, but only on payments to or from Chase, including through the Zelle network. A fault at a single large institution was therefore sufficient to ripple across the wider payment system.

Bank shares also declined that day: JPMorgan by 2.31 per cent, Bank of America by 1.84 per cent and Wells Fargo by 1.63 per cent. Broader market weakness means the outage cannot be identified as the sole driver. Nevertheless, the episode reinforces that reliability is a component of a financial institution's value. A bank that customers cannot reach, even for a few hours, places customer trust, deposits and franchise value at risk.

Both incidents are examples of operational risk: The risk of loss arising from failed internal processes, systems, people or external events, as distinct from credit risk (borrowers failing to repay) or market risk (prices moving against an investor). Unlike credit and market risk, operational risk is rarely visible in headline financial figures until a failure occurs.

The events also illustrate concentration risk. When a large number of businesses depend on a single provider, a failure at that provider affects all of them simultaneously. The Microsoft outage even disrupted the connectors that AI services from OpenAI and Anthropic use to access Microsoft accounts, demonstrating how a single point of failure can propagate well beyond the organisation in which it originates.

Although neither outage affected Tanzania directly, both carry important lessons for an economy in which digital payments have become central to everyday economic activity. According to the Bank of Tanzania's (BoT) National Payment Systems Annual Report 2025, the value of mobile payment transactions rose by 28.3 per cent to 255.1tri/- in 2025, while transaction volumes increased by 24.1per cent to 7.96 billion. Active mobile money users rose by 19.89 per cent to 75.78 million, and the extension of electronic payments to additional sectors from July this year further demonstrates the growing centrality of digital channels.

This progress has delivered substantial benefits, including faster payments, broader financial inclusion and lower cash-handling costs. However, as traders, employers and public institutions increasingly rely on digital channels, the reliability of these systems becomes as important as their reach. The more digital an economy becomes, the more its stability depends on systems that rarely fail and recover quickly when they do.

Local operators are already investing in that reliability. This year, Vodacom Tanzania completed a 28 million US dollar upgrade of its M-Pesa platform to strengthen security and reliability, while Airtel Money has undertaken platform upgrades to improve speed and stability, notifying customers in advance of scheduled downtime. Such investments, supported by backup systems, regularly tested recovery plans and clear communication during disruptions, form the foundation of a resilient payment system. The BoT's oversight of payment systems and third-party technology providers also plays an important role in maintaining high standards.

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For investors, these episodes are a reminder to look beyond reported profits when assessing banks and technology companies. The level of technology investment, the frequency and duration of service disruptions, and the robustness of business continuity and disaster recovery arrangements all influence customer loyalty and, ultimately, long-term earnings. For individuals and small businesses, prudent practice includes maintaining a backup payment option, such as a second mobile wallet or a bank account and keeping records of important transactions.

Both outages have now been resolved, yet together they serve as a timely warning. Digital finance has made money faster, cheaper and more accessible than ever before. Its true strength is measured not only by how well it performs on a normal day, but by how quickly it recovers on a bad one.

For Tanzania's rapidly growing digital economy, the central lesson is clear: Resilience must be built before it is tested. Investing in robust systems, contingency planning and diversified channels today is considerably less costly than learning the lesson during a crisis.