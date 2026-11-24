"We will do our best to build that bridge, and that bridge must never be broken," he said.

Nigeria's High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and protecting Nigerians living in the country.

He also ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠pledged to promote mutually beneficial trade, investment opportunities and deeper cooperation between the two African countries.

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Mr Fani-Kayode disclosed this on Monday in Abuja while briefing journalists after a debriefing with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sola Enikanolaiye.

He described Nigeria and South Africa as pivotal nations whose relationship holds enormous significance for Africa's future.

He said sustained cooperation between both countries was essential to advancing the continent's collective aspirations.

The envoy said his overriding objective since assuming diplomatic responsibilities had been to build bridges and foster mutual understanding.

He added that he was determined to ensure relations between the two countries remained cordial, productive, and beneficial to their citizens.

"I believe strongly that if South Africa and Nigeria do not come together, it would affect the destiny of the whole African continent.

"We will do our best to build that bridge, and that bridge must never be broken," he said.

Mr Fani-Kayode stressed that stronger bilateral relations must go hand in hand with protecting Nigeria's national interests and citizens' welfare.

He condemned persistent xenophobic attacks, killings and discriminatory rhetoric targeting Nigerians in South Africa.

He rejected attempts to collectively portray Nigerians as criminals and drug dealers, describing such generalisations as unfair.

He said Nigerians included hardworking professionals, academics, entrepreneurs and investors contributing meaningfully to South Africa's economy.

The envoy acknowledged that hostile sentiments did not represent the overwhelming majority of South Africans.

However, he emphasised the need to address xenophobia decisively to prevent further deterioration of diplomatic relations.

On economic cooperation, Mr Fani-Kayode highlighted significant investments made by Nigerians across various sectors of South Africa's economy.

He urged established Nigerian investors to support fellow citizens experiencing economic or social difficulties in the country.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for strengthening Nigeria-South Africa relations and demonstrating commitment to protecting Nigerians abroad.

According to him, the federal government funded the voluntary repatriation of approximately 1,500 Nigerians during previous episodes of xenophobic hostility.

Mr Fani-Kayode also dismissed reports suggesting that he had been recalled from his diplomatic assignment, describing them as false and misleading.

He explained that his return to Nigeria was for official consultations, diplomatic briefings and debriefings with relevant government officials.

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He added that the visit also provided an opportunity to attend to personal and family arrangements before returning to South Africa.

The envoy described his engagement with South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) as cordial and constructive.

He said both sides exchanged views and expressed their respective concerns in the interest of strengthening diplomatic relations.

Mr Fani-Kayode reiterated Nigeria's commitment to building a stronger African continent through cooperation, solidarity, mutual respect and shared prosperity.

"We will continue to do our very best to build that bridge, no matter what happens.

"We must come together, work together, trade with one another and love one another. That is the way forward for Africa," he said.

(NAN)