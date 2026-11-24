Kampala, Uganda — The Federal Republic of Somalia is participating in the 48th Ordinary Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the East African Community (EAC), which opened in Kampala, Uganda, at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The meeting commenced with a session of Senior Officials from EAC member states, focusing on regional cooperation, economic integration, and key priorities aimed at strengthening collaboration among member countries.

Somalia is represented by Ahmed Warsame, Director of Economic Integration, and Abdirahman Abshir, Director of the Department of Legal Affairs and Treaties, both from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Representatives from various Somali government institutions based in Mogadishu are also participating in the discussions virtually.

The agenda includes reviewing the implementation of previous decisions adopted by the EAC Council of Ministers, addressing financial and institutional administrative matters, and discussing priorities for advancing regional integration.

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The Senior Officials' meeting will be followed by sessions of the Coordination Committee and the Council of Ministers, where delegates will continue deliberations on key issues facing the regional bloc and decisions concerning cooperation among member states.

Somalia's participation forms part of the Federal Government's ongoing efforts to strengthen the country's role within the East African Community, deepen regional partnerships, and take advantage of economic, trade, and integration opportunities available to EAC member states.

The meetings are expected to provide a platform for member states to advance regional cooperation and address issues central to the EAC's integration agenda.