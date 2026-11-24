Kampala, Nov 24 — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni have called for intensified military operations against al-Shabaab and sustainable financing for African Union forces in Somalia, as the two countries seek to strengthen security cooperation and expand bilateral ties.

The call was made in an 18-point joint communique issued after talks between the two leaders in Kampala on November 23, during a one-day official visit by Mohamud to Uganda.

The discussions focused on Somalia's security situation, the fight against al-Shabaab, the future of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and cooperation between the two countries.

The presidents commended the contributions of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), the Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF) and other troops serving under AUSSOM in efforts to stabilise Somalia and combat the militant group.

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They stressed the need to consolidate security gains achieved under AUSSOM, which succeeded the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

The two leaders called for adequate, predictable and sustainable funding for AUSSOM, saying continued financial support was essential to maintaining progress in Somalia's security operations.

They also urged AUSSOM and Somali forces to increase offensive operations against al-Shabaab and called for alternative financing arrangements for bilateral security partnerships to support and sustain military operations.

The appeal comes as Uganda, one of the longest-serving troop contributors to Somalia's security operations, has begun a phased withdrawal of its forces, with a planned exit by the end of 2027. The communique did not specify whether the proposed alternative funding arrangements would affect the withdrawal timetable.

Uganda has maintained a military presence in Somalia since 2007, playing a central role in successive African Union missions.

The presidents also highlighted the importance of closer cooperation with other countries contributing troops to AUSSOM, calling for stronger bilateral relations to help eliminate the militant threat.

They paid tribute to soldiers killed and wounded in operations against al-Shabaab and acknowledged the sacrifices made by troop-contributing countries.

The leaders further recalled decisions reached at the second extraordinary summit of AUSSOM troop-contributing countries and Somalia, held on July 31 at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala under Museveni's chairmanship.

Political reconciliation and international support

On Somalia's internal affairs, the presidents emphasised the need for stronger cooperation between the federal government, federal member states and other stakeholders.

They called for greater efforts towards political reconciliation, good governance and peacebuilding, saying these were essential to securing national stability and economic development.

The communique also urged the international community to continue supporting Somalia's institution-building efforts, particularly the development of its security forces.

The two leaders called for sustained assistance to address humanitarian needs and the effects of climate change.

They welcomed the logistical, operational and field support provided by the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), describing its contribution as important to the country's stabilisation and security efforts.

Trade and investment cooperation

Beyond security, the two presidents agreed to strengthen economic relations, including trade, tourism, investment, labour mobility and air connectivity.

They welcomed the outcomes of the mid-term review of the Somalia-Uganda Joint Permanent Commission and a joint business forum and exhibition held in Mogadishu from October 20 to 22.

The meetings resulted in the signing of the Mogadishu Declaration, under the theme "Harnessing Trade, Tourism and Investment Opportunities in Both Countries and Beyond".

The leaders also welcomed the signing of a bilateral labour agreement and agreed minutes relating to a Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA), aimed at strengthening commercial and transport links.

They reaffirmed an earlier decision to establish a Ugandan goods warehouse in Mogadishu to facilitate the availability and distribution of Ugandan products in the Somali market.

The two sides also agreed to consider establishing a port facility to facilitate trade, investment and business activities between the countries as soon as possible.

Museveni thanked Mohamud for attending Uganda's 64th Independence Anniversary celebrations at the Ugandan embassy in Mogadishu, where he also met Ugandan business representatives who participated in the joint business forum.

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Regional integration

The presidents reaffirmed their commitment to regional integration through the East African Community (EAC), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the African Union.

They said stronger regional cooperation was important for promoting peace, security, stability and socio-economic development across Africa.

Museveni praised the Somali government and people for their resilience and commitment to restoring stability, while Mohamud commended Uganda for its longstanding military contribution and sacrifices in support of peace and security in Somalia since 2007.

At the conclusion of the talks, Mohamud thanked Museveni and the Ugandan government for their hospitality and invited the Ugandan president to undertake an official visit to Somalia.

Museveni accepted the invitation, with the dates to be agreed through diplomatic channels.

The communique was signed by Uganda's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Adonia Ayebare, and Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisalam Abdi Ali.