Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama opened a national conference on prison reform and the development of correctional services, pledging a review of cases involving prisoners held over debts and minor offences.

The conference, jointly organised by the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs and the Somali Custodial Corps, focuses on improving the country's correctional system, upgrading prison services and reforming detention facilities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in Mogadishu, Jama stressed the need to overhaul the prison system and improve services for inmates, while ensuring that detention facilities operate in accordance with national laws and international human rights principles.

He emphasised the importance of protecting prisoners' rights, preserving human dignity and strengthening a justice system based on the rule of law, transparency and accountability.

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The deputy prime minister also announced that the DanQaran administration was committed to reviewing, in the near future, the circumstances of prisoners detained over debts and minor cases.

He said the proposed review would seek to ensure that their cases were handled in accordance with the law and that appropriate and fair solutions were found based on their individual circumstances.

The conference comes as Somalia seeks to strengthen its justice institutions and improve the administration of prisons, including the treatment of detainees and the standards of correctional facilities.

The government has presented prison reform as part of broader efforts to improve access to justice, uphold human rights and strengthen the country's legal institutions.