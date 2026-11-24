Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Lower House Speaker, Abdiqadir Mohamed Nur (Jaamac), has launched a sharp attack on former Chief Justice Bashe Yusuf Ahmed, saying the ousted judge would not be listened to after declaring that the government's mandate had expired.

In remarks that appeared to target the former Supreme Court chief, Jaamac compared Bashe to Ahmed Diiriye, a prominent figure associated with Al-Shabaab, saying anyone who claimed the government's time in office was over would not be heard.

The speaker made the comments during the closing ceremony of a conference on Somalia's productive resources organised by Magan Forum in Mogadishu. The event focused on developing the country's natural and economic resources and strengthening domestic production.

Jaamac thanked the organisers, saying the conference reflected growing optimism about Somalia's economic recovery and came at a critical time when the country needed to prioritise local production and economic self-sufficiency.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said progress in security, infrastructure and state institutions had created renewed hope among Somalis, arguing that sustainable economic growth depended on citizens and local businesses participating directly in production, with the benefits returning to communities.

The speaker identified agriculture, fisheries, handicrafts, manufacturing, livestock and mining as the main pillars of Somalia's productive economy. However, he stressed that economic development required improved security and called for the elimination of Al-Shabaab to create a safer environment for investment and commercial activities.

He also called for greater investment in education and specialised vocational training to develop skills in agriculture, fishing, livestock management, manufacturing and mining.

On investment, Jaamac urged the government to attract foreign capital while encouraging domestic businesses, particularly in productive sectors. He said this would require reforms to national legislation, the financial system and economic infrastructure, including ports, airports and roads, as well as access to affordable and reliable electricity.

He further emphasised the need for effective diplomacy to attract international investment and called for the development of markets for locally manufactured and produced goods. He urged Somalis to have confidence in domestic products and support local businesses.

Jaamac described it as unfortunate that Somalia, despite its abundant natural resources, remained heavily dependent on imported goods. He warned that some imported products could pose serious health risks to consumers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also cautioned that the country's reliance on goods arriving through its seaports left it vulnerable to security crises in the region and elsewhere, particularly disruptions to maritime routes and international trade.

The speaker said the Federal Parliament would work closely with the federal government, relevant ministries and institutions to assess these risks and develop measures to mitigate their impact.