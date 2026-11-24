Bay, Somalia — Somalia's elite Danab commando forces have carried out a planned military operation targeting Al-Shabaab positions between the villages of Leego and Jameeco in the Bay region, destroying defensive positions used by the militant group, the military said.

In a statement, the Somali National Army said the operation specifically targeted defensive structures and hideouts established by Al-Shabaab in the area.

The military said the positions had been used by the group as shelters and defensive strongholds to counter movements by government forces.

Danab troops subsequently took control of the locations targeted during the operation and strengthened their presence in the area between Leego and Jameeco, according to the statement.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts by the Somali National Army to weaken Al-Shabaab's operational capabilities and dismantle bases used to plan and launch attacks against government forces and civilians.

Danab commandos are expected to continue operations against the group, focusing on securing local communities and preventing Al-Shabaab from re-establishing positions from which it could launch attacks.

The military did not provide details on casualties or the number of Al-Shabaab fighters affected by the operation.