Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre today received Dr. Maryan Qasim Ahmed, Chairperson of the Independent National Human Rights Commission, at his office in Mogadishu to discuss strengthening the protection and promotion of human rights across the country.

The meeting focused on improving cooperation between the Independent National Human Rights Commission and various government institutions, particularly security agencies, to ensure that the commission can effectively and independently fulfil its legal mandate in accordance with international human rights principles.

Prime Minister Hamza reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment to supporting and cooperating with the commission. He pledged to work closely with the body to ensure it carries out its statutory responsibilities independently.

He also emphasized the importance of strengthening coordination and institutional support from relevant government agencies to facilitate the commission's work in monitoring and protecting human rights.

Dr. Maryan was accompanied by several commission officials, including Commissioners Mumin Sheekh Omar, Ali Mohamed Elmi and Ahmed Sheikh Hamza, as well as the commission's Director General, Mustaf Ahmed Mahmoud.

The meeting comes amid efforts to strengthen national human rights institutions and enhance cooperation between government agencies in promoting accountability and safeguarding fundamental rights in Somalia.