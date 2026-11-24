The Chamber of Deputies has approved the relevance of a draft law on Environment and Climate Change, which seeks to introduce new regulations on carbon markets, waste management, environmental rehabilitation and climate finance.

Environment minister Bernadette Arakwiye presented the bill on Monday, November 23. The cabinet had previously approved it on September 18.

Comprising 107 articles, the bill seeks to replace the 2018 Environment Law. All 75 MPs present voted in favour of its relevance.

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Here are some of the key changes proposed:

Bill to regulate carbon markets

The proposed law introduces a legal framework for carbon market activities, including the development and administration of carbon market projects.

Carbon markets are systems where companies or countries buy and sell credits for reducing or removing greenhouse gas emissions. In simple terms, carbon markets allow businesses that produce pollution to pay other businesses or communities that help reduce pollution.

"Provisions on the operationalisation of the carbon market were added. This draft law will ensure that all administrative processes around the development of carbon market projects are clear and streamlined," Arakwiye said.

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Companies to provide environmental rehabilitation guarantees

Companies undertaking activities that could degrade the environment may be required to provide financial guarantees to cover rehabilitation costs.

The proposed law provides for a ministerial order to determine which projects and activities must provide the guarantees, how their value will be calculated and how it will be adjusted over time.

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The guarantee would be refunded after successful environmental rehabilitation has been confirmed. The right to claim a refund would expire six months after confirmation that the activities have been completed.

Arakwiye said the draft law places emphasis on preventing environmental degradation and ensuring rehabilitation after projects are completed.

"The draft law emphasises the significance and effectiveness of measures to prevent environmental degradation by prioritising the interests of local communities in the vicinity of projects or activities, and rehabilitation after the completion of projects," she said.

Private operators to manage waste disposal sites

The bill gives private operators room to establish and manage waste management sites, while setting out responsibilities for waste generators and licensed service providers.

It also addresses the handling of solid, liquid and hazardous waste, chemical substances and noise pollution.

Another proposed measure is the Extended Producer Responsibility scheme, which would require producers to take responsibility for managing waste associated with their products.

Social impact assessments added to project requirements

The proposed law expands environmental assessments to include social considerations when evaluating projects.

It provides for environmental and social impact assessments, environmental and social audits, and strategic environmental assessments.

The existing 2018 law provides for environmental impact assessments but does not contain the same specific provisions on social and economic impact assessments.

Arakwiye said the changes would bring social considerations into the assessment process before projects are implemented.

"This draft law adds a social dimension to assessments like environmental impact assessments, environmental audits, and strategic environmental assessments," she said.

New protections for lakes, rivers and gas exploitation

The bill provides for the protection, management and use of islands and buffer zones around lakes and rivers.

Arakwiye said the provisions would support sustainable management while allowing the areas' economic and cultural potential to be realised without compromising their ecosystems.

"These provisions will enable the sustainable management of islands and buffer zones to unlock their economic potential and cultural significance while ensuring the protection of their ecosystems," she said.

The draft also includes requirements for the safe exploitation of gas resources, with emphasis on public safety and preventing sudden, uncontrolled or hazardous gas releases.

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Climate-related losses and weather information

The proposed law provides for financing mechanisms to prevent, minimise and address loss and damage associated with the adverse effects of climate change.

It also sets out rules governing meteorological and climatological services, including weather stations, access to information, data ownership, fees and the dissemination of weather and climate information.

Data collected at weather stations within Rwanda's territory, including its airspace and territorial waters, would be considered State property, although the State could agree to share or waive its exclusive rights over the data.

Natural capital accounts and conservation incentives

The bill provides for the preparation of natural capital accounts to inform national planning, budgeting and investment decisions by incorporating information on the country's natural resources.

It also introduces incentives and rewards for activities that preserve, restore or sustainably manage the environment, including efforts to reduce emissions from deforestation and forest degradation.

Another proposed measure is payment for ecosystem services, intended to encourage activities that contribute to ecosystem conservation.